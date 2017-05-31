Orioles notes: Seth Smith slump not related to eye problem; Mike Wright happy to be 'home'

For most of the first two months of the season, Orioles outfielder Seth Smith was providing the steady approach and daily production against right-handed pitching the team expected. But that has fallen off of late.

Since Smith started having vision problems on May 18 in Detroit after he fouled a ball off the ground and had it bounce into his face just below his eyes, his production has dipped drastically.

He was batting .310/.392/.524 after that game, when he hit a home run in the next at-bat after the foul ball. But his vision deteriorated as that game went on. Since then, he entered Wednesday with three hits in 30 at-bats, with 10 of his 29 strikeouts coming in that nine-game span.

Smith, however, emphatically said there was no correlation between the eye problem and his production.

“No,” he said. “Just a straight-line no.

"It’s not weird, it’s baseball. You get in them and you try to get out of them as fast as possible. Some things change from day to day with the mechanical, trying to get yourself in a place where you can pick up pitches and get good swings off of them when you pick up those pitches. It’s kind of a thing we’re all trying to do. It comes and goes, and stays and stays away.”

Manager Buck Showalter said he hadn’t heard anything about the eye carrying over, either.

“It hasn’t appeared on the training report, and [head athletic trainer Richie Bancells] or Seth haven’t brought it up,” Showalter said. “I haven’t really thought of it — I probably have, but I felt like somebody would have brought it up.”

Wright back: Right-hander Mike Wright, who was set to start Thursday for Triple-A Norfolk, instead joined the Orioles to replace reliever Logan Verrett after the team used him for three innings of relief Tuesday.

“It’s nice to finally see this clubhouse again,” said Wright, who was up with the team briefly in Boston this month as well. “I feel like I’m back home.”

Wright has pitched into the sixth inning in each of his past seven starts, and hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any of them, giving him a 4.19 ERA on the year.

“Honestly, I feel better than even the numbers look,” he said. “That’s a positive sign and I’d like to continue that here.”

Verrett won’t report to Norfolk until Friday, Showalter said, as he’ll go home to Waco, Texas, to see his wife and new baby.

Around the horn: WWE superstar James Ellsworth, who is from the Baltimore area, was a guest of the team and center fielder Adam Jones before Wednesday’s game. … Showalter said he wanted to get outfielder Hyun Soo Kim in a game, but it’s outweighed by wanting rookie Trey Mancini to see a high caliber of pitchers. Kim has started 17 of the team’s first 51 games, just two more than he had at this point last season.

