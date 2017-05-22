Orioles notes: Ryan Flaherty gets PRP injection in shoulder; plan for Miguel Castro, Gabriel Ynoa

Orioles utility man Ryan Flaherty is expected to miss at least the next two or three weeks after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in his ailing right shoulder before Monday night’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins.

“It’s probably going to be longer than the 10 days on him,” manager Buck Showalter said about Flaherty, who is eligible to be activated next Monday.

Flaherty, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with what the club called a shoulder strain, first felt discomfort during spring training but received a cortisone injection that helped him resolve the problem. But Flaherty began feeling pain again in recent days.

Before Monday’s game, Flaherty said the team hadn’t resolved whether the discomfort was rooted from the rotator cuff or the lat muscle. The PRP injection was administered in the shoulder, Showalter said.

“Something’s going on, and hopefully it won’t take too long,” Flaherty said before Friday’s game. “They don’t think it’s that bad, but obviously it hasn’t gotten better since spring training, so hopefully it won’t be that long. It got better for a little while and has just gone back downhill.”

Flaherty will report to the spring training complex in Sarasota, Fla., where he will rehabilitate the injury. Veteran Paul Janish, who started Sunday’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays, was recalled to take Flaherty’s place on the roster, but the club also has veteran Robert Andino at Triple-A Norfolk as another utility infielder option.

“They’re both two good options. I’m glad we’ve got them,” Showalter said. “And if something happens along the way, I’d be comfortable with either one of them.”

The plan for Castro: Right-hander Tyler Wilson was added from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday to fill the empty spot in the bullpen vacated by 22-year-old reliever Miguel Castro, but Showalter’s parting words for Castro indicate there’s a bright future for him in the organization.

“Wanted to get Miguel back on the program that was set up for him,” Showalter said, “We had an emergency and he was close by, throwing well. But basically, it’s a guy that kind of fast-tracked to the big leagues and kind of missed Double-A altogether. He’s only 22, so he’s basically like a college senior. … It’s very similar to what’s going on with Tanner Scott, where he’s pitching three to four innings every fifth day and having a workday in between. He’s an interesting case. We’re just trying to get him back doing that.”

Castro pitched two scoreless innings over two appearances for the Orioles last week, his first big league appearances for the club since he was acquired in April from the Colorado Rockies. Before that, he debuted as a 20-year-old with the Blue Jays, but he’s struggled in his major league time.

Showalter said the Scott plan, which has worked so well for that dynamic young arm, could help Castro develop his secondary pitches.

“The changeup is the thing that’s interesting,” Showalter said. “He’s got a plus changeup for a guy with that above-average velocity. He’s got pretty good shape on a breaking ball, but you ask yourself, guys like him, how they’re going to defend themselves against left-handed hitters? And a changeup, that’s one of the reasons why Toronto was so intrigued with him. They made him closer for what, a month?”

Ynoa heading out: After a successful simulated game, right-hander Gabriel Ynoa (right hamstring strain) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Norfolk.

It’s still to be seen what Ynoa's role will be when he returns to the Orioles. He started at Triple-A when he started the year there, and gave the team six innings of shutout relief after a pair of line drives hit Wade Miley on May 5.

Showalter said they want him to work as a starter and stay stretched out, but there’s drawbacks to any plan.

“The only problem with him as a starter is that if we have a need and the day is the throw day or a day removed from starting, it’s a problem,” he said. “I think we still like him as a starter enough to be a guy that we want stretched out, so in case we have an issue here, he’d be one of our options. That’s what we’re running into with [Alec] Asher — he’s kind of getting away from being stretched out, but he’s pitching pretty well out of the pen.”

Around the horn: Showalter said third baseman Manny Machado’s post-game precautionary X-ray on his left hand Sunday came back clean. … Closer Zach Britton continues to throw in Sarasota, Fla., where the club has its spring training complex. Showalter said his schedule or return date—which could still be over a month away—has not changed.

