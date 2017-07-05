Orioles notes: New father Chris Tillman preparing for one more start before break; Davis rehab planned

Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman and his wife, Christina, welcomed their first child Tuesday night, and manager Buck Showalter said the team was already plotting when he’d return from the paternity list.

The Tillman family could return home with its baby girl, Charlotte, by Thursday. Showalter said Tillman was at Camden Yards on Wednesday to work out and throw a little, and if all goes well Thursday, he’d travel to Bowie that day to have a workday before rejoining the Orioles in Minnesota.

Tillman last pitched Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, and turned in his best start of June with five innings of two-run ball in a no-decision. He was scheduled to start Wednesday night but went on the paternity list and was replaced by left-hander Jayson Aquino.

The Orioles haven’t announced who will start the four-game series to end the first half of the season in Minnesota other than Thursday’s starter, Dylan Bundy, though Kevin Gausman would be on turn to start Friday.

Showalter said there’s some thought given to possibly letting Tillman not pitch until after the All-Star break, but that applies to pretty much everyone in the rotation at this point.

“There’s some thought given to it, because of necessity,” Showalter said. “But I’d like, in a perfect world, I’d like to see him start one more time. It’s not like it’s a clear separation of somebody that’s pitching real, real, well — enough to run him out there. In some cases, we’re trying to give those guys a little extra rest. [Pitching coach Roger McDowell] and I were going over the post All-Star, the way we’re coming out. We’ll take a couple other things into consideration after we watch some guys pitch.”

Relief for Trumbo

Right fielder Mark Trumbo was back in the lineup after fouling a ball off his left calf and leaving the game Tuesday, continuing his streak of starting every game this season.

“He’s a lot better today,” Showalter said. “We were a little concerned that it might hold him out today, but they got in there and kept it from really knotting up.

“He had a pretty good lick there. I could tell when he came out of the batter’s box, it was one of those where you wait for the sting to go away after about 20 seconds. It wasn’t going away. It really tightened up all the way between innings. When Mark Trumbo tells you, ‘You might want to get me out of there,’ you’ve got some problems. Tough guy.”

Davis to rehab during break

Without trying to jinx it by getting ahead of himself, Showalter said first baseman Chris Davis (oblique) is going to be rehabilitating by early next week in anticipation of a July 14 return on the day the second half begins.

“Let’s put it this way — he’s going to be playing baseball during the All-Star break,” Showalter said. “He wants to do it tomorrow.”

Davis has been doing full baseball activities for the past few days, and said Tuesday that he’s been pain-free through all of them.

Around the horn

The Orioles traded international bonus slots to the New York Mets for infielder Milton Ramos. A third-round draft pick in 2014, Ramos is a career .242 hitter in the minors and will be assigned to Low-A Delmarva. …The Orioles activated closer Zach Britton (forearm strain) off the 60-day disabled list, and because that required him to be added back to the 40-man roster, they moved infielder Ryan Flaherty (shoulder) onto it. Flaherty has been on the disabled list for 49 days, counting Wednesday, and won’t return in the next 11, so the move was mostly procedural.

