Orioles notes: Jonathan Schoop back in lineup after leg cramp; reliever Crichton called up

Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop avoided long-term damage after a nasty leg cramp Tuesday night and returned to the lineup Wednesday night.

“Everything’s good,” Schoop said. “There was a little bit of a cramp yesterday and I came in today and ran and did some things and I feel good.”

Schoop had his right leg heavily wrapped after he left in the 12th inning Tuesday and, manager Buck Showalter said, he couldn’t straighten his leg. Schoop said it was nothing more than dehydration.

“I think I didn’t drink enough water or something,” he said. “But I drank a lot of water today and yesterday and I should be good.”

It’s part of a season during which Schoop, who played all 162 games last season and barely missed an inning, has played through all kinds of maladies. He’s been hit by five pitches in 141 plate appearances and missed a few days with a hand problem earlier this month.

“I think I’ve been hit by pitches a lot this year,” he said. “I’ve been hit like five or six, but that’s part of the game. They’re trying to throw in and I don’t want to give them a lot of plate. I moved more inside the plate this year, so I’m trying different things. Maybe they want me to get off the plate, but I won’t.”

Crichton up; Peña designated for assignment

The Orioles gave themselves a seventh reliever for the first time in weeks Wednesday, adding reliever Stefan Crichton and designating catcher Francisco Peña for assignment.

Crichton has been with the Orioles for three stints this season, appearing in three games and allowing four runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. He impressed the club in spring training despite not being invited to major league camp.

At Triple-A Norfolk, he has pitched 5 2/3 innings without allowing a run in his two outings since he was last optioned.

“When you go back down to the minor leagues after being up here, the pressure you feel up here makes going down feel like nothing,” Crichton said. “It’s just a matter of trusting my stuff, and all what everyone says. Trust your stuff and don’t try to change anything.

“I’ve learned that there really is not a lot of routine. My routine is when I get to the field, and if I can kind of throw and do some running and stuff, that’s about really all I need.”

Peña had four hits in seven at-bats, including two home runs Friday, in his time with the major league club this season. Because he was previously designated for assignment, he can refuse an outright assignment to the minors and become a free agent if not claimed on waivers or traded.

Another pitching move

Later Wednesday, the Orioles recalled right-hander Miguel Castro from Double-A Bowie and optioned left-hander Donnie Hart to Norfolk.

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli