Early Orioles notes: Rickard building routine in platoon role; Castillo's return looming

Orioles outfielder Joey Rickard, back on the bench Tuesday night as his platoon role continues into the third month of the season, said he’s growing more and more comfortable with what’s being asked of him in his second major league season.

“Coming off the bench is definitely a challenge in some ways, but I’m just getting more familiar with my role and doing what I can late in games, at the beginning of games, and just having an idea of what the game calls for,” Rickard said. “And I have an idea now of when I’m going to pinch-run or when I’m going to go in for defense. It makes it a little easier.”

It was around this time last season that Rickard went from an everyday player to one who primarily played against left-handed pitching, and he did it for about eight weeks before a season-ending thumb injury.

Manager Buck Showalter speculated that the adjustment wouldn’t be ongoing if he had been healthy, but said he likes Rickard’s presence this year.

“I think Joey figures it sure beats the alternative,” Showalter said. “He knows he’s got options and all that other stuff, so he’s got to continue to be somebody out there who you want to keep on the club and contribute. It seems like every time he has a couple games where it may not have been his best foot forward, he’s got right back to a real impactful game again. Joey is a little unconventional with some things, but the end product is usually pretty good. He’s always engaged.”

Rickard is hitting .262/.295/.345 with a home run and five RBIs with four stolen bases in five tries. And just as last season, most of his success is coming against left-handed pitching, which he’s hitting .275 with a .707 OPS against.

He’s had to adjust to not seeing as many right-handed pitchers, and coming off the bench when the team faces such pitchers, but it’s been a positive process, he said.

“I kind of got things a little last year, but every game is a new situation that comes about so you kind of get more familiar as it’s going on,” he said. “But this year, it’s definitely helped me out a lot.”

Castillo could skip rehab: Orioles catcher Welington Castillo took early batting practice Tuesday, and Showalter said he might not go on a rehabilitation assignment before he’s eligible to be activated from the 10-day disabled list with a testicular injury Saturday.

“He’s doing good,” Showalter said. “The problem is the minor league schedule doesn’t cooperate with us. The closest is [Double-A Bowie in] Trenton [N.J.] when we’re in New York. It’s 71 miles from stadium to stadium. We may just do a [simulated] game with him and catch some BP with hitters in there. We’ll see. It’s kind of up in the air if he’ll go out or not.

“There’s a chance he won’t and just start playing for us on Saturday. But if today’s a good day for him, I feel real comfortable with him having a couple days with us there in Washington and New York. Early [batting practice] that first day in New York, we’ll probably do some simulation things for him unless he goes to Trenton.

Around the horn: Closer Zach Britton (forearm) took a flat-mound bullpen session Monday for the first time, continuing his rehab in Sarasota, Fla. … Left-hander Alexander Wells, outfielder Jake Ring and infielder Chris Clare were selected as Delmarva’s entrants in the Low-A South Atlantic League All-Star Game. ... The Orioles lost their annual Battle of the Birds golf tournament to the Ravens on Monday for the first time in Showalter’s tenure. Showalter was not happy about it.

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli