Orioles notes: Chris Tillman feeling good after bullpen session

Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman reported no problems after the first of three scheduled bullpen sessions Saturday at Camden Yards, and manager Buck Showalter said the session was “real encouraging” for the club’s veteran starter.

“It went really well, and he feels good today,” Showalter said Sunday. "Plus, he liked throwing inside because when guys throw inside, the mitt makes a louder noise. It looks like you’re throwing hard. ... I think he might be on his way. You guys have got that schedule. He’s right on it.”

Tillman’s spring was hampered by shoulder soreness that lingered from last August through the offseason, and he was already this far into his comeback before discomfort shut him down and required a cortisone shot in mid-March.

He has two more bullpens scheduled — Monday and Wednesday — before he’s scheduled to fly back to Sarasota to throw a live batting practice Saturday and an extended spring training game on April 11.

Tillman said Saturday was a different feeling from the previous bullpens he threw before the shot was required.

“My bullpens down in Sarasota went well — no pain, no nothing,” he said. “I felt like this one was better — everything. I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself and say we’re great, because the other ones were good too, but I felt pretty good yesterday.”

Now, he said, it becomes a matter of knowing how to manage the shoulder throughout the season—something he said he is prepared for.

“I know when it’s something to pitch through and when it’s not,” Tillman said. “It’s just being smart and taking care of it and staying on top of it. You might have to change a few things here and there, but that’s all part of it.”

Lineup to be fluid: Showalter said he had a “good idea” of how his lineup would shake out for Opening Day, and didn’t caution against reading into the one he used Friday in Norfolk, when outfielder Seth Smith batted leadoff against a right-handed pitcher.

Smith has leadoff experience in his career and is known for on-base capabilities, something executive vice president Dan Duquette said was an area the team hoped to address.

“It looks like we’ve got a pretty solid lineup," Duquette said. "We should hit a lot of home runs. Hopefully, we get some guys on base a little bit more this year so we can leverage that and have guys on base when we do hit our home runs. Seth Smith is a good on-base man. Joey Rickard is back, he’s a good on-base man.”

Rickard is a leading candidate to lead off against left-handed pitching, beginning Wednesday against Toronto’s J.A. Happ.

Drake glad for opportunity: Reliever Oliver Drake, who secured one of the final bullpen spots on the roster, said he’s looking forward to erasing his difficult spring and working toward keeping his job for the entire year.

“I’m just excited to be able to get out there and help out when I’m called upon,” Drake said. “Now is when it really matters, to go out there, get people out and get the offense back out on the field.

Drake, who is out of minor league options, had an 8.78 ERA in the spring, but wants to go back to his form from September, when he posted a 1.59 ERA in nine outings.

“Just try to get people out — throw strikes, throw quality strikes, get ahead of guys and work quickly. That’s kind of what I was able to do last September, and that’s my plan going forward.”

Trumbo’s homerless spring: In something of a statistical oddity, Orioles slugger Mark Trumbo didn’t hit a single home run in spring training a year after leading the majors with 47 homers.

“I’ve done it before,” Trumbo said. “I hit 34. I think we’ll be OK.”

Around the horn: Showalter said reliever Darren O’Day is close to 100 percent after a bout with the flu. … Showalter said he hoped for a better reception for outfielder Hyun Soo Kim than the one he received last Opening Day, when some fans booed him for not accepting a minor league assignment. “I think it’s a reminder to all of us, how things are perceived and how they really are, reality-wise. He did a lot of things after Opening Day [last year] to make it. I think it’s a real identifier of our fans, too. They saw he’s a good player, a hard trier, having a good year, and respected his decisions. It worked out well for us, and him, so tomorrow could be… I don’t know how much he’s expecting this, that, whatever, but I think he’ll get a different response.”

