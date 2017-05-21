Orioles notebook: Machado to have precautionary X-rays on left hand after being hit by pitch

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado will have precautionary X-rays taken on his left hand after being hit by a pitch in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

During Machado’s fourth and final plate appearance of the afternoon, Machado was hit on the underside of his left hand on an 89-mph fastball from Toronto right-hander sidearmer Joe Smith.

Machado was examined briefly by head athletic trainer Richie Bancells, but he remained in the game and finished it.

“We're going to take a precautionary X-ray, but it seems to be OK,” manager Buck Showalter said. “It's always scary for any player. There's no fake drama after that like you get sometimes and some places. It was what it was. You're not trying to hit him.”

Machado played in each of the first 38 games of the season before sitting Thursday’s series finale in Detroit. Showalter said Machado was getting rest for a sore finger, but Machado said the following day that he could have played.

Around the horn

The Orioles optioned right-hander Miguel Castro to Double-A Bowie after Sunday’s game. Castro threw three scoreless innings in two appearances with the Orioles, allowing no hits, walking three and striking out one. … With just-recalled Paul Janish starting Sunday, shortstop J.J. Hardy received his second Sunday off in a row. Hardy has started 38 of the team’s first 41 games, but that doesn’t signal a need for new time off, Showalter said. “J.J. is fine either way,” he said. “I just think that I want to get Paul in the mix a little bit. We’ve got a pretty long stretch coming up where we’re going to need everybody.” … After hitting a double in his first at-bat on Sunday, rookie outfielder Trey Mancini has reached safely in 11 of 14 games in May and is hitting .388 (19-for-49) this month. … Outfielder Mark Trumbo had his 16th multihit game of the season. He entered the day tied for fifth in the AL in multihit games.

Baltimore Sun reporter Peter Schmuck contributed to this article.