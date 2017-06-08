Orioles' Manny Machado leaves game with gash after taking spike to left hand; X-rays negative

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado, who left Wednesday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with what the club called left wrist soreness, actually received a gash on the top of his left hand when he was hit by Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen’s spike on his second-inning steal of third base.

After the Orioles’ 9-6 walk-off win in 11 innings, manager Buck Showalter said Machado received precautionary X-rays – which came back negative – and is expected to have an MRI taken Thursday.

“Just to be on the safe side, so we know what we’re dealing with,” Showalter said. “He got pretty sore, went down in the cage, didn’t feel good swinging the bat, so we decided to be cautious with him.”

Machado was replaced by infielder Rubén Tejada in the top of the fourth inning. Tejada, who was added to the roster Tuesday as a utility infielder after being acquired from the New York Yankees in a trade Sunday, would have hit for Machado had he come up in the third inning, but Adam Jones ended the inning by hitting into a double play.

Machado, the club’s All-Star and Gold Glove third baseman, was reaching down to apply a tag on McCutchen, who was on the lead leg of a double-steal attempt, when his right spike caught on the top of Machado’s exposed left glove hand. The spike appeared to get tangled up in cloth tape around Machado’s wrist, making it difficult to wrangle free.

After the game, Showalter clarified that the injury was more the hand than the wrist.

“It wasn’t the wrist. It's a puncture here, pretty deep, not stitchable, at least we didn’t think it was,” Showalter said, pointing to the top of his left hand. “It’s more on the top, pretty deeply bruised.”

Showalter added that he didn’t believe McCutchen’s slide was executed with malice to injure Machado, but it was similar to the slide Machado made back in April -- in which the lead leg on the slide lifted into the air coming through the bag -- that injured Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia and sparked an early-season feud with Boston that drew national attention.

Caption Rookie Trey Mancini talks about his three-run walk-off home run in the 11th inning that lifted the Orioles to a 9-6 win over the Pirates on Wednesday night. He tied the game in the ninth inning with a two-run, two-out, two-strike pinch-hit homer. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Rookie Trey Mancini talks about his three-run walk-off home run in the 11th inning that lifted the Orioles to a 9-6 win over the Pirates on Wednesday night. He tied the game in the ninth inning with a two-run, two-out, two-strike pinch-hit homer. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Caption The Orioles' Manny Machado hurt his glove hand when it was spiked on a slide into third base by the Pirates' Andrew McCutchen in the second inning. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) The Orioles' Manny Machado hurt his glove hand when it was spiked on a slide into third base by the Pirates' Andrew McCutchen in the second inning. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

“It’s an unfortunate slide,” Showalter said. “I can tell you that. We’ve had our share of [those]. I don’t think Andrew was doing it maliciously, but it certainly an unfortunate execution of a slide. You hate to see it. I’m sure McCutchen felt the same way, but sometimes things just happen in the heat of battle like Manny’s slide. I don’t think there was any maliciousness on any part, so we weren’t going to start retaliating.”

Machado, who is hitting .213 with 12 homers and 27 RBIs, jammed the same wrist on Opening Day while making a diving stop at third base.

