Orioles' Manny Machado leaves Wednesday's game with sore left wrist after hard slide at third

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado left Wednesday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth inning with left wrist soreness, the team announced.

The injury appeared to stem from a play at third base in the second inning, when Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen slid into his arm on a stolen base.

Machado reached down to apply the tag on a double-steal that drew a throw from catcher Caleb Joseph, and McCutchen’s right spike caught Machado squarely on the left wrist. To make matters worse, the spike appeared to get tangled up in cloth tape around Machado’s wrist, making it difficult to wrangle free.

It’s the same wrist that Machado jammed two months ago Opening Day, when he rolled the wrist on a diving play. He grounded into a double play in his first at-bat to bring his season batting average to .213 with a dozen home runs and 27 RBIs.

Utility infielder Rubén Tejada, who was added to the roster Tuesday, took Machado's spot in the top of the fourth inning. He would have hit for Machado had he come up in the third inning, but center fielder Adam Jones ended the inning with a double play.

This story will be updated.

