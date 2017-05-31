Orioles' Manny Machado leads AL third baseman in first All-Star Game fan balloting update

Despite a slow start at the plate, Manny Machado leads all American League third basemen in All-Star Game fan balloting.

Machado, who has received 369,069 votes, holds a narrow lead over Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins (363,607) and Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians (351,814).

He is one of four Orioles players who were among leading votegetters in Major League Baseball’s first All-Star Game fan balloting update, which was released on Wednesday.

Welington Castillo ranks second among AL catchers, trailing Kansas City Royals backstop Salvador Perez by 80,366 votes.

Jonathan Schoop is fifth among second basemen and Adam Jones is seventh among outfielders. The top three outfielders are named starters, regardless of which outfield position they play.

After being voted to start in last year’s All-Star Game in San Diego, Machado could become the third Orioles third baseman to earn multiple fan-elected starts, joining Brooks Robinson and Cal Ripken Jr.

This year’s All-Star Game takes place in Machado’s hometown of Miami on July 11 at Marlins Park.

Fans can continue to vote through June 29 at 11:59 p.m. EST on mlb.com, major league team websites and mobile devices.

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard