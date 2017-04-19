As Orioles look to rebound in Cincinnati, will they call for reinforcements?

The Orioles’ ugly 9-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night could have lasting repercussions.

The Orioles avoided using most of their top late-inning arms, but Kevin Gausman’s 2 2/3-inning outing forced the bullpen to account for 5 1/3 innings. And the Orioles used both of their long relievers – right-hander Tyler Wilson and left-hander Vidal Nuno – for multiple innings.

Nuno pitched 2 1/3 innings, and Wilson went two innings, so they both will be unavailable for Wednesday’s game, which leaves the team without any true long relief options with right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez on the mound.

“They’re both down for tomorrow,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We’ve got people we could have pitched, but I was trying to stay away from them. There’s potentially a move or two coming.”

The Orioles could option either Wilson or Nuno, but that would mean they couldn't return until April 30 barring a return as part of a DL move. They could option right-hander Stefan Crichton to get a fresh arm, but can also provide length as a multi-inning reliever.

There’s no shortage of options of arms in the minor leagues. The Orioles reshuffled their 40-man roster by placing 25 pitchers on it – with almost all of the ones in the minors holding options – for this kind of situation.

Also, the Orioles can’t wait too long to decide whether to place outfielder Seth Smith on the 10-day disabled list after he left Tuesday’s game with a right hamstring strain.

Smith isn’t necessarily needed for Wednesday’s game because the Orioles are facing a left-handed starter in Amir Garrett, but Smith’s ability to come off the bench against a right-handed reliever offers greater value in a National League park.

A bigger problem could be that the all of the Orioles’ position players on the 40-man roster are already with the big league club – barring outfielders Joey Rickard and Anthony Santander, who are on the DL. So adding another outfielder would warrant a corresponding 40-man move (unless the team transferred Santander to the 60-day DL to create a 40-man spot).

Since bringing up an additional outfielder would warrant making 40-man space anyway, the team will fight the urge to give fast-tracked outfielder Cedric Mullins a early-season opportunity. Mullins already has 10 extra-base hits in 12 games at Double-A Bowie (five doubles, one triple, four homers) and is hitting .412/.455/.784.

The switch-hitting Mullins is performing well from both sides of the plate, and while his start is drawing major attention, there's question whether it's wise to add him to the 40-man already or start this major league service time clock this early.

