Orioles lefty Wade Miley ready for season debut

Left-hander Wade Miley’s regular-season debut was delayed by a stint on the disabled list, but he will make his first start of the season in Sunday’s series finale against the New York Yankees.

Miley opened the season on the DL after going two weeks between spring starts because of an upper respiratory infection. The move was backdated to March 30, and the new shorter 10-day disabled list allows him to return Sunday.

Miley threw 87 pitches in a simulated game at Bowie on Tuesday, giving him the pitch count he needed to be ready for the season.

“It worked out good,” Miley said. “It was a smart thing to do. I think I get smarter the older I get. There’s no need to rush in, especially when I’m throwing the fifth game of the year, with the off day letting [Kevin Gausman] throw back around. It seemed like it made the most sense.”

The Orioles were able to open the season with just three starters because they had days off Tuesday and Thursday, which allowed Gausman to start his second game Saturday before the club needed Miley to return as the fourth starter.

“Everything has kind of started off well,” Miley said before Saturday’s game. “It’s been an exciting three games so far, but I’m ready for my turn. … I feel like I’m being cheated — Gausman is going twice before I get to pitch. That’s just how it worked out, but I’m super excited about getting out there.”

Miley noted that he’s excited to start this season because this is the first time in three years that he’s opening the season with the same club he ended the previous one with. After initially struggling with the Orioles after being acquired in a deadline deal with the Seattle Mariners — he posted an 8.41 ERA in his first eight starts — Miley found his footing in his final three starts last season, posting a 1.93 ERA with 23 strikeouts and just two walks in 18 2/3 innings.

“It’s a great group of guys here,” Miley said. “I’m very fortunate to have the opportunity to suit up with them day in and day out. I’m trying not to screw it up too bad, just want to give them a chance and see what happens.”

