Orioles' Kevin Gausman subtracts from fastball to add quality start to ledger in win over Rangers

Kevin Gausman’s season seemed to be defined, before Wednesday night, by a relative disbelief from all involved at the idea that a fastball that hard could get hit the way his has.

So in turning things around with six innings of one-run ball in a 10-2 win against the Texas Rangers, Gausman went with the relative idea that it doesn’t always have to be so hard.

He still had his top-end velocity when he needed it, running it up to 97 mph and elevating it to play up the pitch’s speed when required. But he also subtracted from it. Gausman estimated that he threw around 10-15 two-seam fastballs to complement his four-seamer, and he seemingly had just as many pitches in the 92-93 mph range as he did 96-97 mph range.

Statcast data lumped all 54 fastballs he threw together as four-seamers, but anything would be a large jump in a year when, according to BrooksBaseball's PitchFX data, he's thrown the pitch just 3.5 percent of the time this season.

Whatever the mix, manager Buck Showalter indicated Gausman wasn't just trying to pump high-90s all day.

“Well, if he was, I’m not going to broadcast that for the next team that he’s going to face,” he said. “But that would be a good take out of the game if I was watching it.”

He added: “I thought Kevin’s fastball command was about as good as it’s been all year. Something that I know [pitching coach Roger McDowell and] he had really been working on. They really challenged him with whether you throw 87 [mph] or 97, just get it in the right place. He had a good tempo and he felt good about the command of his pitches. Obviously, that’s huge for us. You do all this player of the game and all this other stuff, but it starts and ends with the starting pitching.”

His fastball ended up averaging 95 mph for the game, and half of his 54 fastballs were either 95 or 96 mph. But there were also plenty of 93 mph offerings — 12 — and he even sneaked one in for a called strike at 90 mph at one point, according to data from BaseballSavant.com

Gausman had 10 balls in play on his fastball in total, and all four of the hits he allowed came off it, but he also had six swinging strikes on the fastball. It allowed him to work in what was an impressive splitter/slider combo.

“It’s the old thing – one [pitch] to compete, two to win, three to dominate,” Showalter said. “And he was somewhere in between the two.”

Said Gausman: “I’m trying to throw my sinker and my four-seam, mix them up a little bit more. I can’t throw everything straight like my four-seam. So, I’m trying to keep the hitters guessing a little bit more and overall, tonight I just pitched more. You know. Used my off-speed pitches and had good fastball command for the most part.”

The start brought Gausman’s season line to 6-7 with a 6.11 ERA. Whether Wednesday was a permanent or temporary turnaround will ride on how his fastball behaves — and how he pitches with it — going forward.

“Obviously not having the year that I wanted to at this point, but we’re still right there,” Gausman said. “If I can string together a great second half, we got a shot with all of us starters included.”

