Orioles' Hunter Harvey on his comeback from Tommy John; why surgery took so long

With minor league seasons beginning, there’s one name that won’t be on the mound who is, unfortunately, becoming a bit of a forgotten man in Orioles prospect lore.

Right-hander Hunter Harvey said last week that while the rest of the team’s young players would be heading off to the respective minor league affiliates, he’d be starting to throw pitches off a flat mound, the next step in a path back from Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery that could get him back into games by July, about a year after the surgery.

“Everything is going good so far,” Harvey said. “The arm is feeling good, the body is feeling good. … I’m just taking everything day-by-day right now and seeing how it feels. This year is not really the year we’re going to break out and pitch like crazy. It’s getting the arm back under me and getting everything back under me, then hopefully next year have the breakout year. I’m taking it slow right now and making sure everything’s good.”

Typically, when a pitcher returns from Tommy John midseason, it’s a matter of slowly building up innings and returning to a regular routine. That means that Harvey, now 22, won’t have had a significant season of game action since he threw 87 innings with a 3.18 ERA in 2013 for Class-A Delmarva.

It was the end of that year when his elbow pain cropped up, and he was shut down before receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection. The next year was hampered by a fractured elbow and more elbow soreness, keeping him out of games entirely, and then a groin issue led to sports hernia surgery at the beginning of 2016. He pitched in five games before the elbow bothered him again.

Harvey said that there was no way to know what was going on in his elbow without going into it, which ultimately cost him years of development, though he’s fine with the process.

“When I had all the MRIs, it wasn’t showing that my ligament was torn,” Harvey said. “There was no way for them to really tell. They just kept saying it was a strain, and I finally just said, ‘Let’s do it.’ So we went in there, and the doctor said the end of my ligaments were perfectly fine. But right in the middle was mush. My ligament was pretty much just giving out. … The endings, everything was still connected good. It was just a weak ligament. You wouldn’t be able to tell on an MRI. We went two years in a row with identical MRIs, but we decided we might as well do it. PRP didn’t work. Nothing else worked, so we said, ‘Let’s go ahead and get a new one. Let’s get it done.’”

Now that the surgery is behind him, he fully expects to regain the form that made him one of the game’s top prospects after the Orioles selected him in the first round of the 2013 MLB draft.

“Yea. I’ve gone through a lot — a lot of stuff has gone on,” Harvey said. “I might not be exactly the same, but I’m pretty confident it’s going to be a new me. I’m looking forward to it.”

