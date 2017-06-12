Wade Miley knocked out in third inning again as Orioles fall to .500 with 10-7 loss to White Sox

Another short start, this by left-hander Wade Miley, made for another long night for the Orioles in a 10-7 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday that stretched their road losing streak to 10 games and dropped their overall record to 31-31.

Miley was chased trailing 6-0 in the third inning — the second straight time he hasn’t completed three after doing the same Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates — to mark his shortest outing of the season and give the Orioles five starts of four innings or less in their last five games.

"We’ve got to go out there and do our jobs," Miley said. "We’re not doing our jobs right now. It’s embarrassing on all of us. I mean, it’s definitely embarrassing for the starting staff. Other than Dylan Bundy. He’s kind of holding us alive right now. We’ve got to pick him up, take some load off of him.”

It was more of the same problems for Miley, whose frantic pace early masked the fact that he was getting into deep counts and giving up some hard contact. After his fourth full count of the game bit him with a two-out walk in the second inning, catcher Kevan Smith hit a two-run home run — the first of his career — to begin Miley’s undoing.

That inning ended on a line drive off Miley's knee that he converted for an out, which manager Buck Showalter said might have affected him.

"I don’t know how much of it had to do with the line drive he took off the side of the knee, but I’ll throw him that bone," Showalter said. "I know he’s frustrated. He won’t use that excuse. He said he felt fine between innings, but who knows. He just got some balls elevated, got ambushed by a guy at the bottom of the order. But guys at top of the order or at the University of Pittsburgh or in the minor leagues, everybody here can hit."

"I just [stunk]," Miley said. "Simple as that. Everything I feel like I threw up there, they put a barrel on. That is all there is to it. That game is on me. We’ve got to be better as a starting staff. We have to be better individually. That is not acceptable.”

The first four batters of the third inning reached and scored before Miley was chased, bringing his record to 2-4 with a 3.97 ERA after the loss.

Designated hitter Mark Trumbo said it's "tough" to get in such holes early seemingly every game, but said such a run is bound to end eventually.

"The sooner, the better," Trumbo said. "We’re good ballplayers. We’ll make the adjustment. We are going to have to go on a bit of a hot streak when we do get going. Lot of good ballclubs we are going up against, and we can’t lose too much ground."

Ubaldo Jiménez struck out six in 3 2/3 innings of relief, but was tagged for three runs on five hits himself, and Miguel Castro allowed a home run in the seventh inning to mark his first run against in three games with the Orioles.

Twin killings: Double-play balls foiled the Orioles’ first three innings, as they couldn’t take advantage of early wildness from White Sox starter Mike Pelfrey for any more than two runs.

A leadoff walk in the first inning by right fielder Seth Smith was quickly erased by a double play from center fielder Adam Jones. In the second inning, after a one-out walk by Jonathan Schoop and an infield single by Trey Mancini, catcher Welington Castillo grounded into a double play himself.

Jones also grounded into a 5-3 double play with two on and none out in the third inning, but the Orioles still ended up with the bases loaded for first baseman Chris Davis in that frame before he lined out to the warning track in right field to end the threat.

Too little and too late: The Orioles chased Pelfrey in the fourth inning with an RBI, ground-rule double by Smith and an RBI single by Jones.

Jake Petricka shut the Orioles down in the middle innings out of the White Sox bullpen, but they capitalized on reliever Gregory Infante for four runs in the eighth inning. Trumbo led off with a double and scored on a single by left fielder Hyun Soo Kim.

Second baseman Jonathan Schoop singled, and both Kim and Schoop scored on Mancini’s 10th home run of the season.

The game ended as the Orioles scored their seventh run, with Trumbo scoring on a single by Schoop, who was thrown out at second base trying to stretch it.

Showalter claimed he was safe, and commended him for trying to take the extra base, even if it went against the fundamentals of the game.

"I can tell by the dirt flying up that they’re not going to be able to conclude to overturn it, but he’s safe," Showalter said.

Manny happy returns: In his first game back from a wrist injury, third baseman Manny Machado tested himself out in all facets of the game in short order.

He had a two-out single in the first inning, and attempted to steal second before the inning ended with a strikeout looking by Trumbo. He also handled three ground balls of varying difficulty in the field in the first two innings.

By the game’s end, Machado was 2-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base.

"He felt pretty good tonight," Showalter said. "That was good to get him back tonight. ... The most encouraging thing about Manny today, he had two base this the other way."