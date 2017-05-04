Orioles fear consequences from MLB's crackdown on Boston rivalry will linger long past series

All the actions taken this week to warm relations between the Orioles and Boston Red Sox were done so, Major League Baseball said, in an effort to ensure that the teams' best players were on the field and getting attention for their abilities.

For the Orioles, the ejections of Kevin Gausman (for hitting Xander Bogaerts with a curveball in the second inning) and Adam Jones (for arguing with home plate umpire Sam Holbrook in the fifth) for actions that on any other night wouldn’t have warranted them, expose what MLB’s plan of action left out: This is a team sport, games are played every day, and even the most magnanimous moves have consequences.

“Look, the biggest thing — the reason I got so upset — is because, yes, the in-game decision is very important, but there’s ripples that we’re going to have to deal with for the next five, six, seven days,” Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph said. “We had to cover eight innings in the bullpen. That’s huge. That can set a team back five, six days. Sam is a fine guy. He’s a good umpire. But tonight, he missed the call. He missed the call.”

He suggested maybe a more collective approach for umpires to make such calls, as they do on broken plays or replays. He had good reason. As a result of this quick decision, Joseph noted, teammates will be sent to the minors, the team's plans will be affected for days.

“I’m telling you there’s better ways to handle this and we’ve really got to get ahold of this, because there’s lasting, ripple effects that are going to hurt us for three or four days and guys are going to get sent out that don’t deserve to get sent out,” Joseph said. “Stuff like that. It’s just one decision can affect so many people. He’s not thinking about that. Which is fine. In the heat of the moment, when stuff is going on, I totally understand. And I get what’s going on. But stuff like that just cannot happen. Can’t happen.”

MLB was right to intervene and prevent any more pitches from being thrown at batters. An injury on a hit-by-pitch or an ensuing fight to one of the many stars that litter each roster could swing a pennant race that many expect to last through five more months. But the Orioles’ roster works best as a collective group, and that group is about to change. Already, the club has to bring up a pitcher to start today, since the planned starter, Ubaldo Jiménez, gave them three innings of relief Wednesday.

Left-hander Richard Bleier will be unavailable for several days after pitching four innings, and might end up ceding his roster spot to another pitcher. Showalter said contingencies are in place, and the Orioles might need to add two pitchers for Thursday’s game.

And the possibility still looms that, on the way out of town, tempers could flare again. When talking about third baseman Manny Machado’s handling of the past few days, Showalter said he has become convinced that his young star wouldn’t react and let Boston “win” by being baited into something that could cost him and his team games.

The Orioles wanted to get back to baseball before the game started, and seemed even more ready for that when the third game of a four-game set concluded.

“It’s frustrating,” Showalter said. “You keep trying to do the right thing and take the high ground and it’s frustrating. It’s hard to turn the other cheek, but you keep trying to. But it’s unfortunate that those decisions come. But we have to deal with them and it affects other people and a lot of players and a lot of things that go on. It’s one of those things. You don’t sit there and bleed. You do something about it and you make adjustments.”

Said Joseph: “We’re trying to play ball here. The guy throws a curveball. He’s got 97 in the tank, but he’s going to choose to hit him with 77? Give me a break. Give me a break. I’m not trying to bury Sam here, but we’re so ready for this thing to be over. We are so ready. I’m the most excited person to get the hell out of Boston. Let’s just get on with it and get out of here. Let’s just get out of here and play ball. That’s all we want to do in there, play ball. I hope it dies down, but who knows?”

