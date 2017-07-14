Wait for Orioles-Cubs series at Camden Yards delayed further by inclement weather

A steady rain at Camden Yards on Friday evening delayed the start of the Orioles' three-game series against the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

The clubs have been off since Sunday because of baseball’s All-Star break, and were set to meet Friday at Camden Yards for just the second time ever.

Dark clouds loomed for most of the afternoon as the team's took batting practice, and as Cubs players hit on the field before their traveling fans, the grounds crew at Camden Yards came out to put on the tarp.

Forecasts call for rain through around 6:45 p.m., after which the weather is expected to clear up.

This story will be updated.

