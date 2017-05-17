Orioles closer Zach Britton will begin his comeback from a forearm strain by playing catch Thursday

Orioles closer Zach Britton will throw for the first time on Thursday, manager Buck Showalter said, marking the beginning of what could be a weeks-long recovery from a recurring left forearm strain.

"Zach is going to throw 60 feet tomorrow," Showalter said. "He’s going to throw for the first time."

Britton, who left the team 10 days ago to get a second opinion and was prescribed a mandatory rest period as part of his new treatment plan, is in Sarasota, Fla, where the club trains in the spring and he keeps his offseason home.

The club’s All-Star closer is on the disabled list for the second time this season, having missed two weeks in April with this same forearm strain. He and the club have said multiple times that it’s not elbow-related, as was the early fear, but when he returned in the first week of May to pitch twice in Boston, the discomfort came back and he was shelved for a period the team estimates could span from 45-60 days.

In his absence, the team’s relief corps has been stretched thin. They’ve posted a 4.08 ERA in May, and had to juggle six relievers up until Wednesday, when they shrunk their bench and added a seventh.

Brad Brach has been filling in as the club's closer.

Around the horn: Right-hander Edwin Jackson pitched again Wednesday for Triple-A Norfolk, pitching 2/3 innings without allowing a run. Showalter said “he continues to present himself as an option for us if we have a need.” Showalter noted that he’s still been building up after not having a spring training. … Catcher Welington Castillo asked to catch Wednesday’s game after 13 innings behind the plate, but is likely to get another day off Thursday for the day game.

