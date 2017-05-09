Orioles closer Zach Britton expected to miss 45 to 60 days with forearm strain

The Orioles have been reluctant in offering many details regarding the next step for Zach Britton, but it appears the team is preparing for its All-Star closer to miss the next 45 to 60 days, according to an industry source.

The source said the Orioles hope Britton can return by the All-Star break in mid-July.

Britton went to the West Coast on Monday to visit orthopedist Dr. Neal ElAttrache, where he received another MRI that revealed less swelling than the previous one he got when Britton returned to the disabled list Saturday.

In his pregame news conference, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Britton would report to the spring training complex in Sarasota, Fla., but offered no additional details on the club's next step with Britton.

“Talking to the doctor, it’s all laid out,” Showalter said. “In fact, I was just reading the mail from [head athletic trainer] Richie [Bancells] per the doctors, our doctors, the people he’s seen, they’re all in agreement with the protocol and the way the program is going to work down in Sarasota.”

Britton, 29, who had a recurrence of the left forearm strain that has landed him on the DL for the second time this season, was saw ElAttrache in Los Angeles to determine his next step. Britton said Saturday that an MRI performed Friday looked the same as one done before he went on the DL on April 16.

Britton converted all 47 save opportunities last season and finished with an ERA of 0.54, the best in major league history for a pitcher with at least 50 innings. He did not allow an earned run over 43 straight appearances, also a big league record.

This season, he has allowed one earned run and 12 hits in eight games covering nine innings. He has walked four and struck out seven.

This article will be updated.