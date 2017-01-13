Orioles All-Stars Manny Machado, Zach Britton receive big raises for 2017

The Orioles gave hefty raises to their top two arbitration-eligible players in advance of Friday afternoon's deadline to exchange salary figures.

Third baseman Manny Machado agreed to terms on a $11.5 million deal, an industry source told The Sun, avoiding arbitration. The deal does not include awards bonuses.

Orioles closer Zach Britton agreed to terms on a one-year deal for next season worth $11.4 million, avoiding arbitration.

Machado and Britton both enjoyed the best seasons of their careers. Machado placed fifth in AL MVP voting and Britton was fourth in AL Cy Young award voting. Both played in the All-Star Game in San Diego.

Machado (6.7) and Britton (4.3) also posted the top wins above replacement (WAR) numbers on the Orioles.

Machado hit .294/.343/.533 in 157 games last season, setting career highs in homers (37), RBIs (96) and slugging percentage (.533).

Browse pictures from the Orioles' 2017 minicamp in Sarasota, Fla., from Jan. 9-11, 2017.

His salary more than doubles from last year, when he made $5 million in his first season of arbitration eligibility.

Britton -- who finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting after a season in which he converted all 47 save opportunities and posted a 0.54 ERA -- settled his case about an hour before today’s 1 p.m. deadline for teams to exchange salary figures with their arbitration-eligible players.

Entering his third of four arbitration-eligible seasons, Britton was projected to make $11.4 million this year through the arbitration process. Last year, he agreed to terms after the figures exchange deadline, settling on a $6.75 million deal.

In addition, utility man Ryan Flaherty and left-hander T.J. McFarland agreed to terms on Thursday.

Five unsettled cases still remain: right-hander Chris Tillman, right-hander Brad Brach, second baseman Jonathan Schoop, right-hander Kevin Gausman and catcher Caleb Joseph.

For the first time, the Orioles are employing a “file and trial” approach with their arbitration-eligible players, meaning that the players who did not agree to terms by today’s filing deadline will go to an arbitration hearing.

