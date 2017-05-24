Orioles claim infielder Luis Sardinas off waivers from Padres

The Orioles have claimed infielder Luis Sardinas from the San Diego Padres, the club announced Wednesday.

Sardinas, 24, hit just .163/.226/.163 in 29 games with the Padres before he was designated for assignment earlier this week. Primarily a shortstop over his major league career, he has also played second and third base.

Once among baseball’s top 100 prospects, Sardinas entered the 2014 season as the game’s 72nd best prospect by Baseball Prospectus and No. 76 by MLB.com.

He is a career .229/.278/.293 hitter in parts of four major league seasons with the Rangers, Brewers, Mariners and Padres. The Orioles will be Sardinas’ fifth organization since the end of the 2014 season.

The organization’s 40-man roster had one available spot on it for Sardinas, but because he is out of minor league options, he must be added to the 25-man major league roster. No corresponding move to make 25-man space was announced.

