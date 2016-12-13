Orioles' Chris Davis and his wife to partner with University of Maryland Children's Hospital

On the day Chris Davis was in Baltimore for his team physical to sign his club-record contract in January, he made an impromptu visit to visit a sick Orioles fan at the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital that night.

The visit didn’t receive the spotlight that Davis’ press conference days later would as he officially signed a seven-year, $161 million deal to remain in Baltimore. But it set the foundation of a deeper relationship with the hospital.

In deciding to remain with the Orioles long term, Davis and his wife, Jill, took into account that they wanted to build on their growing community involvement in Baltimore.

“A lot of it went into our decision that we [didn’t want] to go somewhere else and kind of start over,” Davis said. “We had a lot of organizations that we worked with in the past here that we really wanted to continue to work with and we really didn’t want to start over anywhere else.

"We felt like we had some good roots planted here, but we wanted to keep going. After we agreed to the contract and knew that we were going to be here for the foreseeable future, that we wanted to really put ourselves out there and do everything that we could within the city.”

Chris and Jill Davis launched their newest venture at Tuesday morning’s annual Orioles holiday party -- at which the team this year hosted 80 children who had been previously treated at the UMCH – announcing their new partnership with the hospital.

“For Chris and Jill to be involved really brings us more recognition because they do such amazing things in the community and he does amazing things on the field,” said Vicki Tepper, associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. “So they will be able to highlight us and with that partnership hopefully bring more attention to the life-saving work we do every day.”

Working with the hospital seemed to be a natural fit, especially since the couple became parents two years ago. Jill Davis also worked as a nurse at the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

“That was kind of something that really meant a lot to her and being a dad now and seeing some of these kids and what they’re going through, it definitely affects you differently,” Chris Davis said. “You want to give back any way that you can. You see how these kids approach every day and to know what they’re going through and to see how upbeat they are and how really inspiring they are even if they’re not meaning to be, it just makes you want to do anything you can to help them.”

The Davises will serve as ambassadors for the hospital, which treats nearly 40,000 children a year in the region, helping to raise awareness for childhood illnesses while promoting UMCH’s pivotal role in providing patient care, pediatric disease research and teaching future generations about health care providers.

Throughout the upcoming baseball season, Chris and Jill Davis also plan to visit with pediatric patients at UMCH, provide autographed memorabilia to include in silent auctions benefiting the hospital’s philanthropy efforts and also assist with the hospital’s fundraising events.

“We wanted to get involved in several ways with the city,” Davis said. “There were a number of organizations that we’ve already partnered with throughout the years that we’re going to continue to work with. We wanted to do something that was a little closer to home for Jill, something that she could have a little bit more involvement with. We just kind of fell in love with the hospital, with the people who work there, the things that they’re doing, where they want to go.”

The Davises will donate and give away two dozen mamaRoos -- infant seats that mimic the rocking movement parents make while comforting their babies -- to the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), completing an ongoing project to secure one for each room within the unit. They will also be donating presents to the hospital’s annual Snow Pile event, which provides families of hospitalized children with an opportunity to experience holiday cheer free of the financial burden and time constraints of holiday shopping.

“This year they’ve made donations to our NICU in order to do things that will improve the quality of life for the kids that are in there with their moms, which has really been an impressive thing,” Tepper said. “And we’re looking forward to the next year, where we’re going to have this partnership that will really help us to do more things for kids in Baltimore.”

