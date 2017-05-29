Orioles center fielder Adam Jones scratched from Monday lineup after testing hip, ankle

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones will sit out a third straight game as he deals with a lingering hip issue and an ankle injury that kept him out of two games this weekend in Houston.

Jones was included in an initial lineup the team posted, but manager Buck Showalter said he was one of several players whose lineup status was in question after several players showed up “under the weather.”

Jones was on the field before the game testing himself physically, and finished by fielding ground balls under the observation of head athletic trainer Richie Bancells.

Showalter had said Saturday, on the occasion of Jones’ first absence, that the team had considered sending him home early for further test and evaluations, but decided against it. An absence on Monday might put that into consideration.

In his place, Joey Rickard will start a third straight day in center field, with Welington Castillo serving as the designated hitter and Caleb Joseph coming into the lineup to catch Dylan Bundy.

Friday starter decision coming Tuesday:

Showalter said that out of respect for both Alec Asher and Ubaldo Jiménez, he’d decide which will start Friday against the Boston Red Sox by Tuesday.

He indicated that while no decision has been made after each pitched on Sunday, he hadn’t considered any outside candidates.

“The obvious two are Ash and Ubaldo, but I haven’t really thought a whole lot yet about any other options. But I would be surprised if it didn’t come down to one of those two.”

Asher, starting in Jiménez’s rotation spot on Sunday, made it just two innings and allowed six runs after a long second inning. Jiménez pitched six innings of relief, allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

“You’ve got to be careful with making an emotional decision one way or the other too fast,” Showalter said. “I think you’ve just got to step back and se which way puts our best foot forward.”

