Orioles call up Jayson Aquino, option Tyler Wilson to Norfolk

In need of an additional reliever after the bullpen accounted for 5 1/3 innings in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, the Orioles called up left-hander Jayson Aquino from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday afternoon.

The club also optioned right-hander Tyler Wilson to Norfolk to make 25-man roster space.

Aquino was scheduled to start Thursday for the Tides, but will likely serve as a possible long-relief option available to follow right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez.

Aquino threw a quality start in his most recent outing for Norfolk, tossing six scoreless innings Friday. In two starts, Aquino has a 4.00 ERA, allowing 11 hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks in nine innings.

He was a leading candidate for the club’s fifth rotation spot with right-hander Chris Tillman starting the season on the disabled list. But the club tabbed right-hander Alec Asher for that spot when the team needed a fifth starter for the first time Saturday.

Wilson pitched two scoreless innings Tuesday and wasn’t available to pitch Wednesday. He will not be eligible to return until April 30 unless his return is part of a corresponding DL move.

