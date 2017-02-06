Orioles bring back familiar face with minor league signing of Robert Andino

The Orioles announced the return of former infielder Robert Andino on Monday morning, signing the 32-year-old to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league spring training.

Andino played parts of four seasons with the Orioles from 2009 to ’12, hitting .239/.302/.326 in 360 games over that span. He made 124 starts between second base, shortstop and third base in 2011, and made 96 starts at second base in 2012.

He has played in just 13 major league games – all of them coming last season with his hometown Miami Marlins – since the end of the 2013 season. He spent most of last season playing for the Marlins’ Triple-A team in New Orleans, hitting .246/.319/.427 with 13 homers and 46 RBIs in 108 games. He saw most of his playing time at shortstop, making 82 starts there, but he also made 10 starts at second and 12 starts in the outfield. Andino was 7-for-24 with the Marlins after receiving a major league call-up in mid-August.

Andino has played with three major league organizations since the Orioles dealt him to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielder Trayvon Robinson after the 2012 season. Most of that time was spent in the minor leagues. He played the entire 2015 season for the Somerset Patriots of the independent Atlantic League.

Along with the minor league signing of second baseman Johnny Giavotella – which was also announced by the Orioles on Monday morning -- the addition of Andino helps address the organization’s lack of infield depth entering this season. Besides utility man Ryan Flaherty, the Orioles’ 40-man roster is void of a reserve player who can play second base, third base and shortstop.

While Andino would likely project to open the season as the starting shortstop at Triple-A Norfolk, he would likely receive significant playing time this spring, especially since manager Buck Showalter has said he won’t play his starters often early on in a spring training schedule that will be extended by this year’s World Baseball Classic.

Andino will return to a place with he left a fan favorite, mostly because of his role in helping to knock out the Boston Red Sox of playoff contention at the end of the 2011 season, which has commonly been dubbed locally as the “Curse of the Andino.”

On the final game of the regular season that year, Andino’s game-winning walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth gave the Orioles a 4-3 comeback win over the Red Sox. That win, along with an improbable Game 162 win by the Tampa Bay Rays over the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, combined to knock Boston out of postseason contention.

Andino played a significant role in a September surge for the Orioles in 2011 – they won 11 of their last 16 games – that has been seen as a building block for the franchise’s current success over the past five years, which has included three trips to the postseason. His game-winning hit in Game 162 was one of three game-altering hits in wins over Boston during the final two weeks of the season.

