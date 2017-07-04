Orioles' Ubaldo Jiménez allows three homers for first time since 2015 in 6-2 loss to Brewers

Coming off what many called the best start he’s ever had with the club, right-hander Ubaldo Jiménez allowed three home runs for the first time in nearly two years as the Orioles dropped another matinee to the Milwaukee Brewers, this time 6-2 before an announced holiday crowd of 31,818 at Miller Park.

"My pitches were a little bit high today compared to my last game," Jimenez said. "I felt really good today. ... I wish I could take those [home run] pitches back, but there’s no way to take them back. They have a good lineup, and they made me pay for my mistakes."

Jiménez looked sharp early but saw the Brewers (46-40) jump to an early lead when catcher Stephen Vogt hit a two-run home run with nobody out in the second inning. Center fielder Keon Broxton bunted his way on immediately after that, then stole second base and scored on a single by shortstop Orlando Arcia.

The veteran right-hander worked out of a jam in the third inning and posted a clean fourth inning with a pair of strikeouts, but first baseman Eric Thames and third baseman Travis Shaw each hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to shorten Jiménez’s day.

He gave up five runs on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts, allowing three home runs in a game for the first time since July 17, 2015. Just five days ago Jiménez struck out eight in eight scoreless innings in Toronto.

"Stuff was OK, you know?" manager Buck Showalter said. "I thought it was pretty good. In fact, early on I thought he was carrying similar, but these guys are leading the National League – I’m not sure about the American League, too – in home runs and you make those mistakes, you’re going to pay for them. We made three of them."

Jiménez has alternated good and bad starts since returning to the rotation June 18 and is 3-4 with a 6.64 ERA this season.

Running out of innings

The Orioles (40-43) lost a pair of threats on the basepaths early in Tuesday’s loss, all as defensible as they were discouraging.

In the second inning, after center fielder Adam Jones pulled a double down the left-field line, right fielder Mark Trumbo hit a tweener pop fly into right field that fell in. But second baseman Jonathan Villar corralled the ball in time to throw Jones out at third base. First baseman Trey Mancini grounded into a double play on the ensuing pitch to end that inning.

Trumbo and Mancini singled to put two on with one out in the fifth inning, too, but Trumbo was caught off the bag and doubled off after catcher Caleb Joseph lined out directly to Shaw at third base.

Consolation runs

The Orioles' first run scored because Shaw was thinking triple play on a grounder straight at him with no outs in the seventh. However, after he stepped on third base, Manny Machado didn’t vacate the basepath as he looked to throw to second base.

So instead, Shaw had to rush a throw to first base to try for a second out and committed an error. The next batter, Joey Rickard, dropped a single into center field to score second baseman Jonathan Schoop.

Rickard entered the game in the bottom of the sixth for Trumbo, who left with a bruised left calf.

Otherwise, the Orioles didn’t muster much against Jimmy Nelson, who allowed six hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in seven innings.

Schoop homered in the ninth inning off reliever Carlos Torres, giving him a team-high 17 this year.