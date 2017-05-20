Orioles' Brad Brach: 'I’d be lying if I said the confidence wasn’t a little shaken'

Any reliever relied upon as much as the Orioles lean on Brad Brach has to take time off in whatever form it’s given.

Even with that, it was particularly cruel to give Brach five and two days after his past two outings, both of which saw him allow home runs, before a perfect return to action Friday at Camden Yards.

“I think it’s tough when you have outings like that, because for me, I just want to get back out there,” Brach said. “But with how many appearances I’ve had so far, it’s kind of tough to be in that situation where you can throw me back out there just to throw. It’s one of those things where I’ve got to learn, pitching the eighth and ninth inning, what it’s like to have a lot of games, pitching out of a lot of innings. For me, it’s tough just sitting on those couple of performances. It was great to get back out there, and hopefully I can just continue doing this from here on out.”

On May 10 in Washington, Brach had a blown save in a 7-6 loss to the Nationals. Then he didn’t pitch again until Tuesday’s wild 13-11 win over the Detroit Tigers. But in that game, Brach came in with the bases loaded after three walks by Mychal Givens and gave up a grand slam.

That left a lot of time to ruminate on uncharacteristic performances, a spell Brach is glad to be past.

“It was huge,” he said. “I’d be lying if I said the confidence wasn’t a little shaken there for a little bit, and to come out and have a night like last night goes a long ways and just helps you remember that you can be a good pitcher. It’s just one of those things that was huge for the confidence and hopefully, it can slingshot it going forward.”

That goes for the whole bullpen, he said. Since closer Zach Britton went on the disabled list with forearm soreness last month and returned there in early May, the whole group has had their roles jumbled and endurance stretched by the six-man bullpen setup the team was going with. Combine that with some tough outings for all of them, and getting zeroes on the board from Brach, Darren O’Day and Givens on Friday night had an easing quality for the whole crew.

“I think it was just, for me, personally,” Brach said. “I know for the team, it was just kind of a frustrating road trip we just had. It’s difficult to go out there and lose every game by one run like that. You know you’re one hit away or one pitch away from winning a majority of them, if not all of them. I think a game like that and for all of us to pitch well just resets it and kind of lets us know we’re all going to be all right.”

Manager Buck Showalter didn’t want to sidestep how important Brach’s outing was for him, either.

“Brad will complain about going three up, three down and throwing [21] pitches,” Showalter said. “But I think probably it is [important]. I’m not going to downplay it, but the next day is the next day. Did you see his velocity? He was getting after it. He was getting after it.”

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli