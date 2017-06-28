Stroman, Blue Jays bullpen end Orioles' road winning streak at three games, 4-0

The Orioles’ three-game road winning streak ended Wednesday night at Rogers Centre, their bats silenced by Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman in a 4-0 loss.

Stroman, who was coming off one of his worst outings of the season, held the Orioles scoreless through 7 2/3 innings while limiting them to five hits. Stroman retired 17 of the last 20 batters he faced, and none of the three base runners he allowed reached second base.

The Orioles, who dropped back below .500 with the loss (38-39), did not have a single runner in scoring position against Stroman and had just one all night.

The loss was the Orioles’ fifth shutout defeat this season.

“He was commanding his fastball,” third baseman Manny Machado said of Stroman, who used his sinker to record 11 ground-ball outs and just two in the air. “He pitched well today. Sometimes you win some and you lose some. You’ve got to tip your cap to a good pitcher and he did his job today and kept the ball out of the air. You’ve just tip your cap and move on.”

One night after the Orioles pulled out a rare low-scoring win, they had no answers for Stroman, who leaned on a two-seam sinking fastball that found the lower part of the strike zone. He owned the glove side of the plate with a precise slider that had the Orioles chasing and frustrated.

Stroman, who allowed a season-high seven runs in his previous start last Thursday in Texas, yielded just two singles and a walk after Caleb Joseph’s leadoff single in the third.

“He feeds off of emotion,” shortstop Paul Janish said. “When he gets rolling he feeds off of his own self. He did a good job of that tonight. Hopefully we come tomorrow and have the chance to win the series.”

Stroman struck out eight Orioles on the night, getting 19 strike calls on his 74 two-seamers. The Orioles recorded eight swings and misses on his 20 sliders that tailed away to right-handed hitters.

“He was working the bottom of the zone with two or three pitches,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “There really wasn’t one you could box out and I think both pitchers were making use of [an umpire] hunting strikes. I’ll leave it at that. But it was the same both ways. He was really the difference.”

Another short start

Wade Miley lasted five innings — marking the 16th time in the past 18 games that an Orioles starter has failed to get through six innings — allowing four runs, three of them earned, on six hits and four walks. Miley hasn’t gone into the sixth inning in any of his past five starts.

Miley struggled to locate his fastball, forcing him to work from behind in the count with his off-speed pitches. He threw just 12 of 24 first-pitch strikes.

“What did me in was falling behind guys right out of the gate,” Miley said. “Got to figure out how to get the fastball back over the plate. Didn’t have it at all tonight. Just lost. Try to throw down the middle and I was struggling getting it over there. I was a little quick in my delivery at times.”

Miley limited damage through his first three inning of work after Jose Bautista hit his second delivery of the night over the right-center-field fence to give the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead. In the second and third innings, he erased leadoff base runners with double-play balls that created harmless innings.

But in the fourth, Toronto tagged Miley for three runs, though two of them could have been avoided with more heady defensive play.

“Wade should have given up two runs,” Showalter said. “Games like this, it looks like Miley didn’t pitch well and he’ll probably be disappointed but usually holding a team to two runs you like your chances.”

A fateful fourth

Miley opened the fourth hanging a sinker to Justin Smoak, who hit the pitch an estimated 430 feet onto the center-field batter’s eye.

Miley created his own jam after that loading the bases with out in the inning on the heels of a walk and two singles, but the Orioles nearly got out of the inning.

With two outs, shortstop Paul Janish snagged Bautista’s 110-mph grounder, but instead of going to first, Janish went to second, where there wasn’t a play with Kevin Pillar bearing down on the bag.

Second baseman Jonathan Schoop threw to first as he went across the second-base bag, but his momentum carried him to a wild throw that escaped first baseman Trey Mancini and allowed two runs to score.

“Obviously the ball was smoked,” Janish said. “My read on the play was as hard as the ball was hit we had a force at second. You have to give credit to Pillar. Obviously we’re not holding him on there and he has the ability to get a significant lead. And he beat the ball to the bag. It was a bang-bang play, kind of a split-second decision.

“I guess in retrospect it would have been good to pump-fake to second maybe and go to first,” Janish added. “But that is happening so fast, it’s a tough play. You have to give him a little bit of credit for beating that ball to the bag. Most guys are not going to do that.”

Miley took the blame for the fourth inning problems.

“Got a few double plays [early] that kind of bailed me out of some innings that could have been ugly,” Miley said. “The fourth inning, I mean you just can’t keep doing that and expect to get out. You keep falling behind guys like that, eventually it will catch up to you and it caught up with me in the fourth.”

Asher strong in relief

Right-hander Alec Asher entered Wednesday having posted a 6.23 ERA in four appearances since returning to the bullpen, but he recaptured the success he’s previously had against the Blue Jays with three scoreless innings in relief of Miley.

Asher did not allow a hit after allowed a leadoff single to former Oriole Steve Pearce on the first batter he faced, facing the minimum number of batters after that base runner was erased on a double play two batters later.