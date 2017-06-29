Ubaldo Jimenez pitches eight scoreless innings in Orioles' 2-0 win over Blue Jays

Heading into Thursday’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays, Orioles manager Buck Showalter conceded he didn’t know what to expect from right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez.

Jimenez was coming off his worst start of the year, battered for a season-high nine runs in a 2 1/3-inning shellacking at the Tampa Bay Rays. His fastball lost a tick in velocity, Showalter said, which extended the concern.

But if the past four seasons of watching Jimenez show anything, it’s that you never quite know what to expect from him. His domination of the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Thursday night can be filed under the category of the unexpected.

Jimenez held the Blue Jays to just two hits over eight scoreless innings, leading the Orioles to a rare 2-0 low-scoring win.

The Orioles, who arrived in Canada only able to win games by outslugging their opponents, won two games in Toronto when scoring three runs or fewer, something they hadn’t accomplished in 22 consecutive games before this series.

While the Orioles (39-39) are still teetering, they have begun to reverse their struggles on the road, winning back-to-back road series for the first time since their first trip of the season, when they took three of four at Rogers Centre and two of three at the Cincinnati Reds in mid-April.

After tying a modern-day record by allowing five or more runs in 20 straight games, the Orioles held Toronto to a total of five runs over the three-game series.

They returned to Camden Yards winning four of six on their two-city intradivisional road trip to Tampa Bay and Toronto, extending their record against AL East competition to 25-18.

Still, Thursday’s game marked just the third time in the past 19 games that an Orioles starter logged six innings or more. Ironically enough, it is Jimenez – who was bumped from the rotation last month before returning three starts ago – who has two of those three starts.

How did Jimenez do it?

Jimenez matched the deepest start by an Orioles pitcher this season – Wade Miley also went eight innings on April 20 in Cincinnati – by allowing just three baserunners.

He opened the game retiring 13 of the first 14 batters he faced, the only baserunner coming on No. 9 hitter Ryan Goins’ two-out double in the third. And after issuing a one-out walk to Troy Tulowitzki in the fifth, Jimenez retired 11 of the final 12 batters on the night. Kevin Pillar’s double off the right-field fence with two outs in the eighth was the only baserunner in that stretch.

Jimenez had his two-seam sinking fastball, slider and splitter working down in the zone, leading to 10 ground-ball outs on the night.

Jimenez also recorded a season-high eight strikeout, and seemed to miss more bats later in the game. Five of Jimenez’s last 10 outs came by strikeout.

And after entering the night averaging 4.7 walks per nine inning, Jimenez walked just one of the 27 batters he faced.

Despite his struggles, Jimenez has recorded three of the Orioles’ four deepest starts this season, going 7 2/3 innings against Washington and Cincinnati.

Joseph comes through

Catcher Caleb Joseph, who was inserted into the starting lineup shortly before first pitch of Thursday’s game when starter Welington Castillo was scratched with a left knee sprain, posted a two-hit game.

Joseph drove in the Orioles’ second run with a two-out single in the sixth off Toronto starter J.A. Happ. He also added a two-out double in the second inning.

The Orioles scored their first run on Jonathan Schoop’s third-inning sacrifice fly, which followed a Ruben Tejada leadoff single and then a double by Joey Rickard to put runners at second and third.

