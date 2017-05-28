Astros score 6 off Asher in 2nd, win, 8-4, to extend Orioles' slide to 7 -- longest since 2011

The Orioles jettisoned struggling right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez to the bullpen last week, giving his spot in the rotation to Alec Asher, hoping the relative newcomer would be able to provide the floundering Orioles with more innings.

But fitting with the way mostly everything has backfired during their three days here in Texas, Asher lasted just two innings after being staked with an early three-run lead and left the game after a six-run second, replaced by Jimenez.

While this core group of veterans has faced its share of obstacles over the past five years, the Orioles reached uncharted territory after their 8-4 loss to the front-running Houston Astros, completing a three-game sweep of the O’s at Minute Maid Park.

The Orioles (25-23) have lost seven straight, their longest losing streak in more than six years, since losing nine straight on July 4-15, 2011. The Orioles have lost six straight six times since then.

They have also lost 13 of their past 16, and 11 of their past 13 away from Camden Yards.

The road doesn’t get easier for the lethargic Orioles, who will return home for the first of seven games against the two teams ahead of them in the American League East standings, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Asher, who sparkled in the bullpen and in a pair of spot starts, was battered around in a 42-pitch second inning during which the Astros compiled four extra-base hits, including a two-run homer by right fielder George Springer, that put Houston up 5-3.

It was an inning Asher couldn’t survive. Having been used in relief for most of May, he hadn’t thrown more than 41 pitches in an outing – let alone an inning – in three weeks.

The Orioles scored three runs in the first inning off Astros starter Lance McCullers, all three runs driven in by second baseman Jonathan Schoop.

Two batters into the game, Schoop put the Orioles up 2-0 on his seventh homer of the season, taking a 2-2 changeup into the left-field stands. The Orioles added a run in the top of the second – taking advantage of two errors – when Schoop drove in Welington Castillo on an infield single to shortstop.

That’s when the wheels came off for Asher, who saw the Orioles’ lead disappear when he allowed four of the first five hitters in the bottom of the second inning to reach base.

With two on and one out, Marwin Gonzalez hit a ball off Asher that dropped into an alcove along the left-field wall – a ball that had a 14 percent probability of being a hit by exit velocity and launch angle – and scored two runs. Yuli Gurriel followed with an RBI double that tied the score at three.

Two batters later, Springer hit a 2-2 cutter over the left-field wall an estimated 428 feet to give the Astros a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. They added a run in the inning when Josh Reddick tripled down the right-field line and Jose Altuve drove him in with an RBI single to make the score 6-3.

Jimenez provides 'quality relief'

As unlikely at it might seem, Jimenez provided calm to the game after entering in the third, giving the Orioles six innings in relief. Jimenez was sent to the pen after being unable to go more than five innings in five of his past six starts.

Jimenez allowed two runs in the third after the inning was extended following an overturned out call at second base, but then held the Astros scoreless for the next five innings. He allowed five hits, struck out five and walked none.

Jimenez allowed a double to Carlos Beltran on the first batter he faced in the third, but third baseman Manny Machado picked off the lead runner on Evan Gattis' grounder to third, catching Beltran off second base.

Jimenez then fielded a sharp comebacker from Gonzalez and turned what was initially a 1-6-3 inning-ending double play, but the out call at second was challenged and overturned to keep the inning alive.

Jimenez allowed an RBI single to Gurriel, and a second run scored when Gurriel came home on a wild pitch after a double by Nori Aoki.

McCullers settles in

After Schoop’s run-scoring single in the second, McCullers allowed just one hit over the next 4 2/3 innings, a single by Castillo in the sixth, while retiring 12 of the final 15 hitters he faced.

McCullers, who had a 21-inning scoreless streak before Schoop’s homer in the first, found effectiveness with his knuckle curveball, which he threw on 61 of his 105 pitches, drawing 10 swing-and-misses and 14 called strikes.

The Orioles' only run after the second inning came on a homer by designated hitter Mark Trumbo, who hit a 1-0 fastball from reliever James Hoyt the opposite way an estimated 407 feet over the right-field fence.

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard