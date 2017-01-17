Orioles' top stars scheduled to be at FanFest; autograph vouchers on sale Wednesday

The Orioles won’t be missing any of their top stars at this year’s FanFest, which returns to its early-winter place on the calendar on Sunday, Jan. 28, to drum up support for the coming season.

Third baseman Manny Machado, who missed last year due to a family commitment, is scheduled to attend and will do two autograph sessions, as will center fielder Adam Jones, closer Zach Britton, and first baseman Chris Davis, among others.

The only notable absentees are new arrivals, including catcher Welington Castillo and outfielder Seth Smith. Left-hander Wade Miley is also not scheduled to attend, while left fielder Hyun Soo Kim will be making his FanFest debut all the way from his native South Korea.

Autograph vouchers for the event, which are sold separately from tickets for admission, go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m., with the vouchers costing $20 per person per session.

Here’s a rundown of when each autograph session is, and which players will be participating at which session.

11:20 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.

Station 1 -- Brad Brach, Oliver Drake, Buck Showalter

Station 2 -- J.J. Hardy, Donnie Hart, Tyler Wilson

Station 3 -- Adam Jones, Trey Mancini, Adam Walker

Station 4 -- Ryan Flaherty, Manny Machado, T.J. McFarland

12:40 p.m. – 1:40 p.m.

Station 1 -- Zach Britton, Mychal Givens, John Russell

Station 2 -- Kevin Gausman, Darren O'Day, Hyun Soo Kim

Station 3 -- Dylan Bundy, Chris Tillman, Joe Orsulak

Station 4 -- Chris Davis, Ubaldo Jiménez, Logan Verrett

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Station 1 -- Parker Bridwell, Adam Jones, Wayne Kirby

Station 2 -- Manny Machado, Chris Lee, Joey Rickard

Browse pictures from the Orioles' 2017 minicamp in Sarasota, Fla., from Jan. 9-11, 2017.

Station 3 -- J.J. Hardy, Ryan Flaherty, Trey Mancini

Station 4 -- Caleb Joseph, Jim Palmer, Jonathan Schoop

3:20 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.

Station 1 -- Mike Bordick, T.J. McFarland, Darren O'Day

Station 2 -- Zach Britton, Jeff Manto, Logan Verrett

Station 3 -- Brad Brach, Kevin Gausman, Mike Wright

Station 4 -- Oliver Drake, Donnie Hart, Chris Tillman

4:40 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.

Station 1 -- Parker Bridwell, Dylan Bundy, Caleb Joseph

Station 2 -- Chris Davis, Rick Krivda, Christian Walker

Station 3 -- Ken Dixon, Chris Lee, Jonathan Schoop

Station 4 -- Joe Gunkel, Ubaldo Jiménez, Jim Palmer

In addition to the autograph stations, fans ages 4 to 14 can get autographs throughout the day at a special Kids Autograph station. All proceeds from the autograph vouchers go to childrens charities through OriolesREACH, the team said.

Tickets for both the FanFest itself, as well as autograph vouchers, can be found at Orioles.com/FanFest

