Orioles, Indians still expected to play Monday night, but preparing for impending weather

The Orioles’ series opener against the Cleveland Indians is still set to be played as scheduled, but the team has already been affected by the bad weather heading into the area Monday night.

Closer Zach Britton’s first minor league rehabilitation outing scheduled for Short-A Aberdeen’s home opener at Ripken Stadium on Monday night has been moved to Tuesday. Britton’s rehab schedule had some extra dates built in, so the team’s timetable for his return won’t be set back.

Meanwhile, it is currently raining at Camden Yards and the tarpaulin is on the field as dark clouds cover Oriole Park. The Orioles are monitoring the weather but haven’t yet announced any delay or postponement.

“There’s a -- depending on which [weather] service you talk to -- it kind of tells you that there’s a window,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “I don’t think that it isn’t bad as it was earlier from afar. … You all know how the weather comes in and out of here. And sometimes it times to stay here or move on, like a lot of things in life. We still have the potential to play, which affects some of the things we do.”

This is the Indians’ only trip to Camden Yards this season – the four-game series continues through Thursday -- so if Monday’s game is postponed, it would likely be played as part of a doubleheader Wednesday, allowing both clubs to get additional pitchers needed to cover two games into town.

The Orioles were also waiting for more weather updates to make a roster move to add an extra infielder to replace starting shortstop J.J. Hardy, who is expected to miss four to six weeks with a nondisplaced fracture in his right wrist.

"Got a lot of different scenarios in place now," Showalter said. "I think as we get a better weather report as we get closer to game time, it might dictate some of the moves we make. Obviously, we’re going to add an infielder when we play our next game."

