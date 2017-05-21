Orioles add Paul Janish as Ryan Flaherty heads to disabled list with shoulder tendinitis

Veteran infielder Paul Janish is back with the Orioles Sunday, taking the place of utility infielder Ryan Flaherty, who the team placed on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain.

“Remember in the spring we shut him down for a few days and got an injection, got a lot better?” manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s kind of come back again. He took an MRI, and we just felt like waiting around — he does a lot of preparation every day, taking balls at three or four different positions. There’s just no way for it to quiet down. So we’re going to back off for the 10 days and see if that alleviates.”

Flaherty had seven hits in 34 at-bats this season, and had started seven games, but has been battling the shoulder issue throughout the season. He last played on Thursday in Detroit, going 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Showalter said the path forward isn’t determined yet, and cautioned he might need more than the 10 days on the disabled list for it to fully heal.

“The doctors that came down here…they’re trying to come up with the way we’re going forward with it,” Showalter said. “They’ve got some ideas, talking to Ryan, whether there’s an injection or not an injection, or just rest, or some oral medicine. I don’t know. Hopefully it could be 10 days. It could be longer. We want to get it out so it doesn’t keep coming back.”

Showalter said they had plenty of options to replace him, and Janish was only barely chosen over Robert Andino. But Janish has been with the club in parts of the last two season, and was batting .255/.364/.378 with a pair of home runs for Triple-A Norfolk.

He was added into one of the open spots on the team’s 40-man roster, leaving one remaining.

Day off for Hardy

Janish was placed right in the starting lineup, giving starting shortstop J.J. Hardy his second Sunday off in a row. He’s started 38 of the team’s first 41 games, but that doesn’t signal a need for new time off, he said.

“J.J. is fine either way,” Showalter said. “I just think that I want to get Paul in the mix a little bit. We’ve got a pretty long stretch coming up where we’re going to need everybody. We’re trying to move things around. But I don’t have any new plans on anything. I’ve always tried to find a place for our guys that play every day.”

