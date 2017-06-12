Orioles add Miguel Castro to worn-out bullpen for series opener; Logan Verrett optioned

Reliever Miguel Castro joined the Orioles on Monday from Double-A Bowie for their series opener in Chicago against the White Sox, continuing a bullpen churn caused by an unprecedented short run of starts by their rotation.

To make room on the 25-man roster, the Orioles optioned reliever Logan Verrett to Triple-A Norfolk.

Castro, 22, appeared in two games for the Orioles in his previous stint with the club, walking three and striking out one in two scoreless innings.

Acquired in April from the Colorado Rockies for future considerations, Castro has spent most of his time in the Orioles organization getting on a steady throwing program after two up-and-down seasons for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Rockies.

However, the team has run into stretches in which it was short on relief options often this year, and even though it has more long-term goals than short-term ones for Castro at the major league level, he’s been summoned twice now to join the club.

In five minor league outings for Double-A Bowie on either side of his major league time this year, Castro has allowed 12 earned runs in 19 1/3 innings, though seven of them came in one outing.

He’ll join a bullpen that’s been exhausted by the starting rotation of late. In the Orioles’ past seven games, they’ve received 24 innings from their starting pitchers, leaving 29 innings of relief to cover.

Most recently, Kevin Gausman didn’t make it out of the fourth inning Sunday in a blowout loss to the New York Yankees, and the team had to cover 4 2/3 innings with Verrett, Jimmy Yacabonis and Mychal Givens.

Verrett and Yacabonis each struggled, with Verrett allowing three runs (two earned) in 2 2/3 innings and Yacabonis allowing four runs in one inning. Both allowed home runs to Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

Before Sunday’s game, Stefan Crichton was optioned to the minors and Edwin Jackson was designated for assignment after being used for similarly long outings on Saturday.

