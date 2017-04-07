Orioles acquire hard-throwing reliever Miguel Castro from Rockies for future considerations

In another move to add young arms with options to a system that’s now filling up with them, the Orioles acquired reliever Miguel Castro from the Colorado Rockies for future considerations Friday.

Castro, 22, was a big piece in the Rockies’ deal that sent shortstop Troy Tulowitzki to the Toronto Blue Jays, but hasn’t found his footing in the Colorado bullpen in the two seasons since. In 37 games at the major league level between the Blue Jays and Rockies, Castro has a 6.12 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP. In the minors, however, he has posted a career 3.08 ERA with a 1.126 WHIP.

Castro is in his final season with a minor league option, and was designated for assignment by the Rockies despite his upside with a 97 mph fastball and a hard slider. The Orioles optioned him to Double-A Bowie.

To make a spot on the 40-man roster, the Orioles designated right-hander Joe Gunkel for assignment. Gunkel was one of two players added to the roster for the purposes of protecting them from the Rule 5 draft in November after he posted a 4.02 ERA in 28 starts last year between Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk.

He was the odd man out in the Tides rotation this spring, and was assigned to a bullpen role.

“Joe doesn’t have a prior outright, so hopefully that gets through and he rejoins our club,” manager Buck Showalter said.

Castro represents the Orioles’ third pitching addition this week. They reached an agreement with veteran Edwin Jackson on a minor league deal Wednesday, traded for Texas Rangers left-hander Andrew Faulkner on Thursday, and picked up Castro on Friday.

“We’re talking about the controllable, optionable, not-on-the-roster guys that we can [get],” Showalter said. “And all three are different. Like I’ve said before, it’s kind of who we are and who we’ve been. That’s the commodity that is a separator, and when you can acquire it, I think it’s really a great [thing]. … But let’s face it: if they didn’t have options, we probably wouldn’t be doing this.”

