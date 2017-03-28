Orioles acquire right-hander Alec Asher in trade with Phillies

The Orioles acquired right-hander Alec Asher on Tuesday afternoon in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash or a player to be named later, the team announced.

Asher, 25, was 2-1 with a 2.28 ERA in five September major league starts for the Phillies last season.

He missed most of 2016 serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for the anabolic steroid dehydrochlormethyltestosterone while he was on the minor league disabled list at Triple-A Lehigh Valley for a calf injury.

On the field, Asher – who was a part of the blockbuster trade that sent Cole Hamels to the Rangers – pitched well. He had a 2.37 ERA, mostly at Lehigh Valley and Double-A Reading.

After returning from his suspension, he was a September call-up and made all five of his major league starts then. He performed much better than his first major league stint in 2015, when he had a 7.31 ERA in seven games.

He also made four starts this offseason in the Dominican Winter League, posting a 1.69 ERA.

“Asher is a solid major league pitcher who our scouts have liked for a few seasons that we believe will help our club this season,” Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette said in a text message. “He has good size, three major league pitches and command of himself and his pitches.”

Asher will fill a spot on the team’s 40-man roster. The Orioles have been at 39 players since releasing right-hander Logan Ondrusek in mid-March.

Because he has options remaining, he can open the season in the minors.

