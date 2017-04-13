Orioles acquire pitcher Damien Magnifico, trade Oliver Drake in two deals with Brewers

The Orioles continued to stockpile young, optionable pitchers with major league experience, acquiring right-hander Damien Magnifico from the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night.

In exchange for the 25-year-old, the Orioles traded international signing bonus slot No. 15 to the Brewers. He will be assigned to Triple-A Norfolk. To make room for Magnifico, they designated former Rule 5 draft pick Jason Garcia, who was at Double-A Bowie, for assignment.

The move is the latest in an array of minor trades or waiver claims in recent days that include acquiring right-hander Miguel Castro and left-hander Andrew Faulkner, both of whom have options but also require further seasoning.

The Orioles also traded Oliver Drake to the Brewers in a separate trade Thursday night, only hours after designating him for assignment, moving him to Milwaukee for a player to be named later or cash.

Magnifico, the Brewers' fifth-round draft pick in 2012, had a 0.00 ERA in two appearances with Triple-A Colorado Springs so far this season. He made his major league debut last season, posting a 6.00 ERA in three innings over three relief appearances.

Fitting the track record of other recent Orioles' pickups, Magnifico owns a strong arm -- he averaged 96.5 mph in his brief major league stint last season -- and has a track record for keeping the ball on the ground (63.6 percent ground-ball rate).

The Orioles have used international bonus slots as trade chips in the past, especially since the organization spends little on international free-agent signings. The No. 15 bonus slot is worth $885,300, according to Baseball America.

Garcia, 24, allowed five runs (four earned) in 3 1/3 innings in his first appearance of the season with the Baysox. He had been selected in the Rule 5 draft before the 2015 season and pitched in 21 games with the Orioles that year.

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard