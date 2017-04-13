New York Times highlights best ways to spend 36 hours in Baltimore
Orioles Insider News, notes and analysis on Baltimore's baseball team
Sports Orioles Orioles Insider

Orioles acquire pitcher Damien Magnifico, trade Oliver Drake in two deals with Brewers

Eduardo A. Encina
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

The Orioles continued to stockpile young, optionable pitchers with major league experience, acquiring right-hander Damien Magnifico from the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night.

In exchange for the 25-year-old, the Orioles traded international signing bonus slot No. 15 to the Brewers. He will be assigned to Triple-A Norfolk. To make room for Magnifico, they designated former Rule 5 draft pick Jason Garcia, who was at Double-A Bowie, for assignment. 

The move is the latest in an array of minor trades or waiver claims in recent days that include acquiring right-hander Miguel Castro and left-hander Andrew Faulkner, both of whom have options but also require further seasoning.

The Orioles also traded Oliver Drake to the Brewers in a separate trade Thursday night, only hours after designating him for assignment, moving him to Milwaukee for a player to be named later or cash.

Magnifico, the Brewers' fifth-round draft pick in 2012, had a 0.00 ERA in two appearances with Triple-A Colorado Springs so far this season. He made his major league debut last season, posting a 6.00 ERA in three innings over three relief appearances.

Fitting the track record of other recent Orioles' pickups, Magnifico owns a strong arm -- he averaged 96.5 mph in his brief major league stint last season -- and has a track record for keeping the ball on the ground (63.6 percent ground-ball rate).

The Orioles have used international bonus slots as trade chips in the past, especially since the organization spends little on international free-agent signings. The No. 15 bonus slot is worth $885,300, according to Baseball America.

Garcia, 24, allowed five runs (four earned) in 3 1/3 innings in his first appearance of the season with the Baysox. He had been selected in the Rule 5 draft before the 2015 season and pitched in 21 games with the Orioles that year.

eencina@baltsun.com
twitter.com/EddieInTheYard

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
52°