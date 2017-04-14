Orioles acquire left-hander Paul Fry in trade with Mariners

The Orioles added yet another arm to their growing stockpile of pitchers, acquiring left-hander Paul Fry in a trade with the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

The club sent the Mariners international bonus slot No. 105, which is worth $198,000. In a corresponding move, the Orioles designated right-hander Parker Bridwell for assignment to create 40-man roster space for Fry, who will be optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

Fry, who was designated for assignment Tuesday, had a 2.78 ERA in 55 innings with Triple-A Tacoma last season. All but one of his 48 appearances were in relief. Fry, the Mariners' 17th-round draft pick in 2013, averaged 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings last season and has averaged 11 strikeouts per nine innings over his five-year minor league career. Fry also has allowed a minute 0.2 homers per nine innings in his career.

“Fry has compiled an excellent record in a short time with a deceptive delivery and a good slider,” Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette said. “Our staff likes the way he keeps the ball down in the zone and in the park. We look forward to his contributions to the Orioles."

The acquisition of Fry, 24, marked the Orioles’ third minor trade within a 24-hour span, and their second deal involving one of their seldom-used international bonus slots.

After Thursday’s game, the club acquired right-hander Damien Magnifico from the Milwaukee Brewers for the 15th international bonus slot – which is worth $885,000 – and dealt right-hander Oliver Drake to the Brewers for a player to be named later or cash in a separate move.

Fry is the fifth pitcher added to the Orioles’ 40-man over the past week, joining left-hander Andrew Faulkner, right-hander Miguel Castro, right-hander Stefan Crichton and Magnifico. Four of those players came from outside the organization.

