Orioles select Georgia prep left-hander D.L. Hall with 21st overall pick in MLB draft

The Orioles selected Georgia high school left-hander D.L. Hall with the 21st overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft Monday night.

A consensus first-round pick by many draft services, Hall is the highest they've selected a high school pitcher since right-hander Hunter Harvey in 2013.

"Hall is a polished, young left-handed pitcher with a good fastball, curve, change-up, and good control," scouting director Gary Rajsich said in a statement. "We project seeing him in our starting rotation in the near future."

The draft left many college pitchers sliding down the board, an area the Orioles have focused in on recently, but Hall provides an upside that's difficult to find in the back half of the first round at an area of need in the organization.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, the 18-year-old left-hander has a fastball that tops out at 95 mph, according to Perfect Game, who named him to a first-team high school All-American this year.

Hall made waves last summer at the East Coast Pro Showcase, where he struck out seven batters in three innings at the scouting showcase — all while wearing an Orioles uniform for the tournament.

Despite being committed to Florida State University, Hall could end up back in one yet again. The 21st overall pick comes with a signing bonus slot of $2,892,400, which is a substantial portion of the Orioles’ overall $6,846,700 bonus pool.

If he signs, he’ll go along way toward replenishing a left-handed pitching stock that’s been decimated by trades in the last few years. Beginning with Josh Hader in 2013, who they dealt to the Houston Astros in a package for pitcher Bud Norris, the Orioles have moved multiple promising left-handed pitching prospects.

In 2014, they dealt Eduardo Rodriguez to the Boston Red Sox for reliever Andrew Miller. The following offseason, Steven Brault and Stephen Tarpley went to the Pittsburgh Pirates for outfielder Travis Snider. Cuban Ariel Miranda was dealt to the Seattle Mariners for Wade Miley at the 2016 nonwaiver trade deadline. All but Tarpley have made their major league debut already.

Notable left-handed starters in the organization now include Chris Lee, who is at Triple-A Norfolk, and 2016 second-round pick Keegan Akin, plus Low-A All-Star Alexander Wells.

Akin was taken one round behind the Orioles’ top pick last year, Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Cody Sedlock. The Illinois product was part of a focus on taking college arms that could move quickly through the system.

Otherwise, there’s not really a pattern in what they’ve taken in the first round. Florida State outfielder DJ Stewart was their top pick in the first round in 2015, with Florida prep shortstop Ryan Mountcastle also coming later in that round.

They were without a first-round pick in 2014 after signing qualifying offer free agents Nelson Cruz and Ubaldo Jiménez, but their first pick that year was left-hander Brian Gonzalez, who came in the third round.

In 2013, the North Carolina prep right-hander Harvey was the third in a string of top-end pitchers selected with the team’s first pick. He was an under-the-radar pick at the time of his selection, but opened eyes in his first full season before injuries stalled his career.

Before him, Kevin Gausman (2012) and Dylan Bundy (2011) were highly touted prospects who shot to the majors the year after they were drafted and have settled into the major league rotation. All-Star third baseman Manny Machado (third overall, 2010) was the first draft pick of this decade.

The Orioles also have picks No. 61 and 74 Monday.

