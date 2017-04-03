Opening Day pregame ceremony schedule

A series of familiar traditions will continue, and familiar faces will throw out ceremonial first pitches Monday at Camden Yards for Opening Day before the Orioles play the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mayor Catherine Pugh, state Sen. Bobby Zirkin and longtime Orioles radio voice Fred Manfra will take part in a simultaneous first pitch.

Manfra, who retired from full-time radio duties this past offseason after 24 years, will still call select home games this year but will be on the field and not in the booth for the beginning of Monday’s ceremonies.

Pugh, who was sworn in in December after a 15-year career in politics, and Zirkin, who chairs the Judicial Proceedings Committee in Annapolis, will join him. Zirkin also threw out a ceremonial first pitch last season.

Many other pregame traditions will remain the same. The players will run down the orange carpet from center field, flanked by 100 children from the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks “Play Baseball” program, and for the 24th straight season, one child will get to run the carpet as the “10th man.”

Tenor Richard Troxell will handle the anthems — both for Canada and the United States — for his 11th Opening Day, with a massive replica flag hanging on the center-field batter’s eye.

Additionally, outfielder Mark Trumbo will be given his American League Silver Slugger Award for his league-leading 47-homer season in 2016.

Parking lots open to fans at 10 a.m., with gates opening at noon. All fans will receive schedule magnets upon entering the stadium.

Ceremonies will begin at 2:30 p.m. on the field, with first pitch at 3:05 p.m.