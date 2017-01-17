One year later, assessing Chris Davis' club-record contract with the Orioles

A year ago this week, during a portion of the baseball calendar when deals are traditionally struck for cut-rate prices, Chris Davis agreed in principle to a pact that will pay the first baseman $161 million and keep him in an Orioles uniform for seven years.

With a season under that deal completed, the main question remains, and it's just as difficult to answer now as it was then: can he live up to the deal?

Davis’ 2016 season was an inconsistent one, with his 38 home runs and 83 RBIs the bright spots of a year that saw him strike out a major league-high 219 times while batting .221 with a .792 OPS. With a 107 OPS+, he was an above-average offensive player, but barely, and Davis endured long stretches of futility at the plate that never really ended. After the season, manager Buck Showalter blamed a thumb injury on most of Davis' troubles.

And yet, by many accounts he was plenty valuable to the Orioles. According to Baseball Reference, he was worth three wins above replacement (WAR), and FanGraphs' calculation had him at 2.7 WAR. Both numbers were down from his big years in 2013 and 2015, but far better than his disastrous 2014.

If you use WAR as a simple basis for a player’s value, then you can go a long way toward maybe answering the initial question of Davis’ worth in comparison to his deal. With $42 million of Davis’ money deferred until after the deal is completed, that leaves $119 million of value over the life of the deal that he will have to put up to be worth what the Orioles pay him.

Last year, the baseball Internet at large set the value of a win on the open free agency market at $8 million per win, meaning Davis will need to be worth around 15 wins over his seven seasons to give the Orioles what he’s earning, to say nothing of the deferred money. Count the deferred money in that and he’d need to be worth more than 20 wins in a contract that started in his age-30 season, which seems difficult. But since Davis’ deferred money has very little impact on the team on the field right now, I’m going with the base number here.

Even so, it’ll be difficult to live up. One big year could make it a formality, but one bad year could make it nearly impossible.

But considering the market for sluggers this offseason, just a year later, it’s safe to say that deals like Davis’ for players whose power is their main selling point might not look like this one ever again. The market seems to be trending toward richer but shorter deals for sluggers, so if anyone is going to assume the mantel of a true albatross contract, one of the only ones left might be Davis.

What’s more likely is that he’ll slug some years, slump in others, and end up being at least close to worth the present-day money on his deal. That it’s a year into the deal and no one is any closer to having a handle on how it will play out can’t leave anyone feeling good, though.

