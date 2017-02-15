Orioles spring training notes: Club wants to carry another lefty reliever

Here are a few minor nuggets from Orioles manager Buck Showalter following the team’s second spring training workout for pitchers and catchers:

>> Showalter said the Orioles can carry another left-handed reliever in addition to closer Zach Britton and situational lefty Donnie Hart, preferably one who can give the club long-relief innings since the Orioles have four right-handed starters. Left-hander T.J. McFarland has filled that role in the past, and because he is out of minor league options, he figures to be the favorite for that slot.

Other possibilities are Chris Lee and Jed Bradley, but Showalter said the Orioles are still gauging the free-agent market for left-handed relief help.

>> Showalter said he wanted new Orioles catcher Welington Castillo to catch Britton’s first bullpen session so he could take every advantage of seeing the closer's hard slider before leaving the team to play for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic early next month. Castillo also caught Darren O’Day’s first bullpen session.

>> Showalter made a point to say he was impressed with watching right-hander Jesus Liranzo's first spring bullpen session on Wednesday, calling it "crisp."

>> Nonroster pitcher Nate Adcock is not expected to report to camp after suffering a setback in his recovery from Tommy John elbow reconstruction in August. Showalter said Adcock is considering his next step.

>> Recent addition Juan Francisco’s minor league deal, which has yet to be made official by the club, does not include an invitation to big league camp. He will report to minor league camp at Twin Lakes Park.

>> The team will hold two intrasquad games, on Feb. 21 and 22, before their Grapefruit League schedule opens on Feb. 24 against the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland.

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard