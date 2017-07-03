Wade Miley allows seven runs in 1 2/3 innings in 8-1 loss to Brewers in first game of road trip

Wade Miley spent the first two months of the season succeeding despite admittedly allowing too many base runners.

Monday’s 8-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park was the continuation of a painful regression for him and the Orioles, with Miley not pitching out of the second inning and letting another game get out of reach early.

In a four-run first inning, seven straight Brewers reached on two walks, four singles and a fielder’s choice. In the second inning, Miley struck out the first batter he faced before loading the bases on two singles and a hit batter. Three runs scored on a sacrifice fly by first baseman Jesús Aguilar and a double by catcher Manny Piña, and manager Buck Showalter didn’t let Miley face another batter.

Miley’s 1 2/3 innings was his shortest healthy start of the season, though now three of his past six haven’t seen him pitch out of the third inning. He doesn’t have a quality start since June 1, when he allowed one earned run in seven innings to beat the Boston Red Sox and leave his ERA at 2.82

Since then, Miley has made six starts and allowed 22 runs in 22 1/3 innings to watch his ERA balloon to 5.20.

Ridiculous rundown

With a six-run deficit already stinging enough, the Orioles provided an inglorious defensive moment in the third inning.

With shortstop Orlando Arcia on first base, pitcher Brent Suter chopped a ball up the middle and beat the throw for an infield single. Arcia tried to take third base, which was vacated because of the Orioles protecting against a bunt, and beat the throw there, only he slid through the bag.

But third baseman Manny Machado wasn’t able to tag him because the umpire and third base coach Ed Sedar were blocking his way, and noticing that, Arica went home. The Orioles had him caught in a rundown, but Machado’s throw drew shortstop Rubén Tejada out of the basepath and allowed Arcia to score.

Showalter came out to the mound and called the whole infield in to discuss what happened after.

Better from the bullpen

Rookie Jimmy Yacabonis was on the mound for that rundown and was charged with an earned run from it, mainly because no error was actually committed.

But that was the only run allowed in 6 1/3 innings from the Orioles bullpen. Yacabonis was responsible for 3 1/3 of those on his own, allowing three hits and striking out two. From there, Darren O’Day, Donnie Hart, and Richard Bleier combined to allow one hit in three scoreless innings — one apiece.

Yacabonis’ bonus contribution

The rookie reliever also supplied the Orioles’ only run of the day, grounding out to second base and scoring Tejada from third base in the third inning.

Tejada had singled to open the inning and advanced two bases on an error by right fielder Domingo Santana.

Otherwise, rookie left-hander Suter stymied the Orioles, striking out eight while allowing just four hits.

Rookie Trey Mancini ended an 0-for-14 stretch to pace the Orioles with two hits.