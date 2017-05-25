May gives Orioles slugger Mark Trumbo hope for a turnaround after slow start

Orioles slugger Mark Trumbo said he feels like he’s back on the right track following an early season swoon that saw him grow more frustrated by the day. But the indicators of progress might not be the same to the outside world as they are to him.

He entered May batting .202 with a .548 OPS, and even with a pair of hitless games to close out the recent homestand, he’s up to .266 with a .717 OPS, bringing most of his production up near at least league-average. His OPS+, which adjusts for a variety of variables and has 100 as league-average, is 97. His wRC+ (weighted runs created plus) is on the same scale, and it’s 94.

Trumbo stopped short of saying it’s the type of turnaround he needed, but says there’s reason to believe things are improving.

“The required word is kind of hard,” he said. “I mean, I’m definitely happy with the progress, especially the hard contact. Sometimes the hits, it’s tough to judge things by hits, but I get a much better feel if I’m consistently putting the balls in play that I should. That’s really the biggest difference, I think. When I get a pitch to hit, I’m doing a much better job of giving myself a chance as opposed to fouling it off, which I was probably doing the first month.”

It was those pitches he fouled off that often seemed to frustrate him more than the results themselves, which would come after pitches he thought he should have done more with. Eliminating those has been a big part of what he feels has improved.

“It’s a little bit of a mechanical breakdown,” he said. “It’s a timing thing. If you know something is slightly off, it gets pretty hard to pinpoint, especially when you’re up there trying to put together an at-bat and fighting. More thought actually works against you. That’s why I take the drill work so seriously, because that’s what’s going to materialize out there in the game. There are a few things I saw recently that I realized weren’t ideal, and we were able clean up some of the mechanical things.”

There were stretches like April last year for Trumbo, when he rode a scalding start to the season to a .256/.316/.533 batting line and a league-high 47 home runs, but those were later in the year. At this point last season, through the 45-game mark, he was hitting .279 with 14 home runs. This year, it’s just six in that span.

“If I’m putting the barrel on the ball, some of them are going to be in the air and result in some damage,” he said. “The week ground balls to the left side, that’s a killer. That’s when I know when things aren’t going the way I want them to. The fewer of those, and the more balls that are hit on the screws, obviously things are going to be better.”

Overall this month, the contact is certainly harder. According to MLB's Statcast program, among players with at least 50 plate appearances in May, his 93.2 mph average exit velocity is sixth-hardest in the game. In April, that was 90.3 mph. It’s not all back together for the reigning home run king and the Orioles’ marquee free agent this offseason, but it’s better than it was.

“It stinks to struggle at any part of the season and it’s never easier, regardless of maybe how good a start you have,” Trumbo said. “When you start seeing things dip down, that’s why it’s such a tough game. You've got to have mental strength to understand that whatever struggles you have are going to happen for a period of time, and then you’re going to be better. There’s always that hope that a little adjustment is right around the corner.”

