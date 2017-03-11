Manny Machado, Nelson Cruz lead Dominican to 7-5 comeback win over Team USA in WBC

Adam Jones emerged from the Team USA dugout Saturday and saw Orioles teammate Manny Machado taking ground balls at shortstop, wearing the uniform of the Dominican Republic. The two quickly met each other’s gaze and offered each other a quick salute before resuming their pregame routines.

“That’s my boy and obviously we grind 162 together,” Jones said of Machado. “But right now for about two weeks, we’re against each other in the [spirit] of friendly competition and that’s what this game it about.”

Two of the most recognizable faces of the Orioles franchise, Jones and Machado, were opponents for the first time as professionals Saturday night at Marlins Park with control of the World Baseball Classic’s most competitive pool at stake.

But it was a former Oriole who was the hero of the night.

Seattle Mariners right fielder Nelson Cruz – a key fixture with the Orioles’ division champion team in 2014 – hit the eventual game-winning three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning off lockdown left-hander Andrew Miller, the decisive blow among seven unanswered runs in the Dominican’s 7-5 comeback victory over a shell-shocked USA team.

Team USA was outmanned – a pro-Dominican sellout crowd of 37,446 (the largest to watch baseball in the five-year history of Marlins Park) was loud throughout, no swatch of the ballpark absent of fans waving the Dominican flag, blowing horns and beating drums.

The crowd exulted every Dominican accomplishment, no matter how minor, every defensive out, every hit and they were no louder than when Cruz lined a 0-2 slider inside the left-field flag pole, a blast that made Marlins Park erupt.

As Cruz rounded the bases, his Dominican teammates hopped over the dugout railing, jumped onto the field and mobbed him after reaching home plate. Machado greeted his good friend with the custom handshake they created while teammates in Baltimore.

Playing just a 10-minute drive from where he grew up in Hialeah, Machado sparked a Dominican rally in the sixth, crushing an 0-1 fastball from Washington Nationals right-hander Tanner Roark, lofting the delivery an estimated 435 feet with it landing just shy of the left-field concourse.

Orioles catcher Welington Castillo also contributed to the Dominican comeback, lacing an RBI double in the seventh inning that cut the USA lead to 5-3.

Team USA was six outs away from clinching a trip to the second round, but instead experienced a rare implosion by Miller, who was Team USA manager Jim Leyland’s top bullpen weapon. After allowing Cruz’s blast, Miller immediately yielded another home run, this one to center fielder Starling Marte, which gave the Dominicans a 7-5 lead.

Before the game, Jones said Team USA’s goal was to take the crowd out of the game early by jumping on top quickly.

“You see the pride, you can hear the bongos and all the noise that’s going on right now,” Jones said". And it’s going to be like this for nine innings. What we need to do is take that early lead and hopefully quiet them down.”

Jones – whose game-winning walk-off single with two outs in the 10th on Friday saved Team USA from a wobbly tournament opener against upstart Colombia – was in the middle of the action again Saturday.

With Ian Kinsler on first after a two-out single in the third, Jones rocketed an 0-2 fastball from Dominican starter Edinson Volquez into the right-center field gap, a ball that initially seemed destined to fall but hung in the air.

Cruz caught Jones’ drive, but the ball popped out of his glove when his arm collided with Marte’s arm, sending the ball to the warning track.

Kinsler scored and Jones landed on third, where he encountered Machado for the only time during the game. Jones then scored on Christian Yelich’s bloop single to left. Team USA went up 3-0 on Brandon Crawford’s two-out RBI single in the fourth that chased Volquez from the game.

Team USA added two more to go up 5-0 in the sixth, on Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton’s RBI double into the left-center gap off former Orioles farmhand Jumbo Diaz and an RBI double by Crawford.

