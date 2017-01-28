Looming arbitration hearings for Orioles not bothering either side

Salary arbitration can be one of the testier processes in baseball, with teams and player representatives battling over compensation in a manner that often sees a team accentuate a player’s negative qualities just to keep his salary down.

Often, teams and players reach agreements before it comes to a trial that lays all that negativity out. But in the case of three of the Orioles’ nine arbitration-eligible players — right-hander Kevin Gausman, reliever Brad Brach and catcher Caleb Joseph — the beginning of February will bring arbitration hearings.

Neither the team nor the players are terribly concerned about what the hearings will bring.

“The club took the stance that if you filed, there’s a trial,” executive vice president Dan Duquette said. “We took 'file-to-trial' this year. We were able to resolve six of the nine cases, and it looks like we’re going to have to go to arbitration on a couple of them. But we were prepared. We’re not afraid of the process. The Orioles have done well in arbitration. It’s not our first choice. We’ve tried to get a deal with all the players, but we weren’t successful at this point. To the extent that we’re at this stage of the season, I expect that we’ll go to trial.”

For the players, it’s simply a part of the game that they have to accept.

“It’s kind of weird the first time you go through it. It’s definitely going to be a little weird,” Gausman said. “I didn’t know anything about it before this offseason, so it’s been cool to learn about everything that’s going to happen. I’m definitely looking forward to it, but it’s going to be good. I think we’re both willing to come to a deal soon, and so it’ll be a little weird but it’s just part of the business.”

Gausman filed at $3.55 million, and the Orioles filed at $3.15 million, the smallest percentage gap of the three. For Brach, who filed at $3.05 million and had the Orioles file at $2.525 million, there's no expectation of animosity.

“It’s not as stressful as you think,” Brach said. “You find [player comparisons], your team finds comps and we just weren’t able to get something done by the deadline. I didn’t want to go to a hearing, but it’s part of the process. I’m just going to go there and see how it all plays out.”

Joseph, meanwhile, played off the whole process as an excuse to go to Florida. There’s a $300,000 gap between the $1 million figure he filed for and the $700,000 salary the team submitted.

“I’m ready,” Joseph said. “My agents are taking care of the whole thing. I show up, I get to take a nice plane trip down, get to sit in a nice conference room in the Vinoy, get to sleep in the Vinoy, then go back home. It should be a pretty easy process, right?”

