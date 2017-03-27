Kevin Gausman named Orioles' Opening Day starter

Maybe not officially, but right-hander Kevin Gausman had always been the leading candidate to be the Orioles’ Opening Day starter ever since it became clear that lingering shoulder soreness would force right-hander Chris Tillman to open the season on the disabled list.

And manager Buck Showalter made it official on Monday, selecting Gausman to start the Orioles’ season opener on April 3 against the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards.

Gausman’s strong second half made him the unquestioned leader to take the ball on Opening Day, and nothing happened during this – Gausman’s fifth big league camp – to change that.

Now, the cache of being an Opening Day starter – a title many thought he’d eventually have -- belongs to Gausman, another step on the ladder to his building resume of successes.

“I’ve had some guys to pick from, I just thought Kevin was best equipped in a lot of different areas,” Showalter said. “Your No. 1 starter is the guy who is pitching that night. … They’re all ready. No. 1, productionwise, we think Kevin is a guy who can help us put our best foot forward. … He’s primed to be as good as he’s capable of being this year and we want to take advantage of that.”

Showalter also announced that right-hander Dylan Bundy will start the team’s second game on Wednesday against Toronto. He will wait until after left-hander Wade Miley’s final spring start on Tuesday against the Braves to ensure he’s physically ready before deciding on the No. 3 spot in the rotation.

Showalter could play matchups with three off days in the first eight days of the season as well as the new 10-day disabled list that would allow him to bring a starter back on April 9. The Orioles also don’t need a fifth starter until April 15, which would allow them to keep an extra position player for that time.

After spending most of his previous four years being developed meticulously – Gausman shuttled between the majors and minors and initially built up his innings in the bullpen – Gausman received his first opportunity last year to be a major league starter for an entire season with no restrictions.

Despite not making his first start until three weeks into the season – he opened the year on the disabled list with shoulder bursitis – Gausman still posted 30 starts and 179 2/3 innings, both team and individual career highs, while also leading all Orioles starters with a 3.61 ERA, a 3.70 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a 4.2 wins above replacement (WAR).

“He’s got a good feel for the big leagues, as opposed to when he came in. He could be overpowering sometimes, but up here guys turn around your best fastball,” Showalter said. “I think he’s learned a lot about how to pitch when he’s not carrying his best stuff. He’s a trustworthy guy now.”

Gausman won just one of his first seven decisions despite posting a respectable 4.05 ERA in his first 16 starts, but he was unquestionably the Orioles’ top starter in the season’s final two months, posting eight quality starts in his last 12 appearances and a 2.83 ERA while averaging 6 1/3 innings a start.

“He’s got a feel for when to charge and when not to charge, when to slow guys down, when not to slow guys down,” Showalter said. “He’s more of a complete pitcher than a guy who was [just] 97-98 [mph]. You see him go get it when he needs it. He, not paces himself, but looks at a start as hopefully a long one and he uses his bullets appropriately.”

Gausman has pitched to a 1.80 ERA in three Grapefruit League starts, including five shutout innings against the Detroit Tigers on March 19 at Ed Smith Stadium. More recently, Gausman struggled in his last outing, a minor league game against the Twins’ Triple-A team in which Gausman continued to build his pitch count, but three of his five innings were ended because of pitch count.

Showalter said he’s seen Gausman carry over his success into a strong spring training this year.

“That’s what you look for, guys like him, guys like Dylan, guys like Donnie Hart, guys who kind of came on the scene, Mychal Givens,” Showalter said. “Are they continuing to grow? Are they taking the experiences they’ve had and using them. There’s a certain calmness and tempo to their workouts, to everything. You can tell they’re moving to the finish line. You can tell most importantly they know what’s ahead of them. They’re not going to be surprised by something.”

Tillman – who likely won’t return until May at the earliest – had started three straight Opening Day games for the Orioles and was closing in on Hall of Famer Jim Palmer’s club record for consecutive Opening Day starts with four.

