Kevin Gausman finds finishing touch, fastball in return to form for Orioles

Earlier this week in Detroit, manager Buck Showalter said he hoped all of his young pitchers watched how reigning American League Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer finished a difficult seventh inning against the heart of the Orioles lineup.

And when looking at how his own young potential ace, Kevin Gausman, worked through a 33-pitch sixth inning Saturday with his best fastballs of the night, he saw something similar.

“I liked the way he finished the sixth inning,” Showalter said. “Kevin has been frustrated. We all now he’s capable of better, and that was. I think we commented about Fulmer over in Detroit. You’ve got to figure out a way to finish that inning against some tough hitters.”

Overall, it was the end of a day that saw Gausman hopefully turn around what has been a nightmare season. He entered the day, however improbably, as one of the major leagues' worst statistical pitchers. He was last in ERA (7.19), last in WHIP (1.86).

And he needed to come out against the Toronto Blue Jays in front of a sellout crowd at Camden Yards and not pitch like that guy if there was any hope of starting his season back in the right direction.

He did.

In a no-decision that saw him exit with a 4-2 lead, Gausman allowed two runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts and crucially, just one walk, to cut his ERA by a half-run to 6.65. At least temporarily, the vibes are swinging in Gausman’s favor.

Showalter cautiously hopes it’s enough to turn things around, “but that’s always convenient …"

“Times and not, that’s how it starts, but there are too many good players up here who don’t care how you’ve been pitching and how you pitched the last time out,” Showalter said. “First inning was big for him. Got a big double play ball and we let them off the hook a couple situations, but that’s more a tribute to the pitches they made. I hope so, but we’ll see.”

Before the game, Showalter said fastball command would be what he watched most closely to see if Gausman had it. He spent most of the day trying to locate the pitch low to his arm-side against both righties and lefties, and though eight of the 10 hits he allowed were on his fastball, Showalter said it was a lot better. Gausman said it was the top thing that worked for him.

“Had a real good feel for my split-changeup, and threw some really good sliders, too,” he said. “I was happy with that. When I can be able to have those three pitches and also be able to throw my curveball for strikes, I can be tough on hitters.”

Even if his previous start in Kansas City saw him implode in the fourth inning, Gausman said he felt good about that start to that point, too. Combine that with his seven-inning, two-run outing last week against the Washington Nationals, and he’s trying to see things positively.

“Mechanically, I feel great,” he said. “This is probably the best I’ve felt to start off a season, health-wise. So that’s good. It’s one thing to take positive away from all of this. I just have to be a little more consistent.”

