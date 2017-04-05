Former Oriole Nolan Reimold signs deal with independent-league team

Former Oriole Nolan Reimold, who spent parts of seven of the past eight seasons in Baltimore, has signed with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League.

In 451 games with the Orioles, he batted .247/.325/.422 with 53 home runs and 161 RBIs. He also briefly played with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Toronto Blue Jays in 2014 before returning to the Orioles the following season.

"Nolan has put together an impressive career in professional baseball and has extensive experience at the game’s highest level," Long Island president-general manager Michael Pfaff said in a release. "He is eager to help this team win as well as earn an opportunity to return to the major leagues. We look forward to having him with the club."

Reimold has struggled somewhat since he was diagnosed with a herniated disk during the 2012 season, but the Ducks have helped relaunch the career of major leaguers before.

Left-hander Rich Hill signed with Long Island after being released by the Washington Nationals in June 2015 and not receing any other offers. He made two productive Atlantic League starts and had signed a minor league deal with the Boston Red Sox by mid-August. Last December, he signed a three-year, $48 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.