Former Orioles third baseman Melvin Mora to become U.S. citizen on Wednesday

Former Orioles third baseman Melvin Mora will become a United States citizen during a naturalization ceremony in Baltimore on Wednesday.

The Venezuela-born Mora, 45, played 10 of his 13 big league seasons with the Orioles, hitting .280/.355/.438 with them from 2000 to 2009. Mora was a two-time All-Star and was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame two years ago.

Mora, who retired in 2011, is still on the franchise’s top-10 list in doubles and RBIs. And only one Orioles player – Brooks Robinson – has played more games at third base in club history than Mora.

Mora, who still lives in the Baltimore area, will be one of about 50 citizenship candidates to participate in a naturalization ceremony being held at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Baltimore field office on Wednesday afternoon.

Candidates for citizenship must hold legal residence in the U.S. for at least five years before applying and must pass a thorough review process. They also must show mastery of U.S. history and government while being proficient in English.

Last season, Orioles right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez, a Dominican Republic native, became a U.S. citizen.

